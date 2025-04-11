The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it came to choosing a college, I’m not going to lie, St. Bonaventure wasn’t on my list at all.

Honestly, I had one choice, and I was set on going there. This college was Keuka. I had dreamt of going to Keuka for as long as I could remember. That was until my senior year.

My senior year of high school came around wayyyyy too quickly. When it came to looking at colleges, my guidance counselor told me that I should look at other schools and not have my mind set on one option. She said the more options, the better.

So, as my senior year went on, I started looking at more schools, but to be honest, none really caught my eye.

I was talking to some of my favorite teachers and administrators about where they attended school, and again, none of them caught my eye or they didn’t offer the program that I wanted.

That was until I talked to my principal, who, fun fact, is a Bonaventure alumni.

He loved Bonaventure when he attended and told me many stories of his time in school.

He went on to tell me to at least book a tour and get a feel for the school.

So next thing I knew, I was coming to St. Bonaventure for the first time.

I was very impressed when I first stepped on campus. The overall scenery was immaculate. It looked “quiet” and peaceful.

I got to tour the health professions building, which now I spend 90% of my time in. LOL.

However, my first tour did not sell me. I decided to come back and watch a men’s basketball game.

When my principal found out I was going to a basketball game, he instantly told me that it would convince me to go here… and well as you can tell, it defiantly did.

I submitted both my applications for Keuka and St. Bonaventure and got into both.

I was stuck on where to go. Both schools are well-known and have amazing Occupational Therapy programs.

There were pros and cons about both schools, and I honestly I struggled to figure out where I wanted to go.

My parents went on to tell me that they saw a different type of glow on my face when I would talk about St. Bonaventure rather than Keuka. In their heads, they knew I was going to end up coming here.

Now that I am here at St. Bonaventure, I know I picked the right school.

I mean, sure, there are times that I question if I made the right choice. However, I have to remind myself that I wouldn’t have met all the amazing people here, especially all my lovely Her Campus sisters, if it wasn’t for me touring St. Bonaventure and committing to this amazing school!