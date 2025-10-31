My Mom: A Solo Journey of Love, Laughter and… Hats.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, it was always just me and my mom against the world. She’s been my constant, my biggest supporter, and honestly, my best friend. Now that I am 18 and alone in college, I now realize the weight of my mom’s responsibilities.

Raising a kid is hard enough with two parents, but she managed to be both mom and dad, never letting me see her struggle, even though I knew she did. It’s not easy being both the nurturer and the disciplinarian, the one who kisses boo-boos and the one who sets boundaries, but she’s faced every obstacle with strength, grace, and an infectious sense of humor that has shaped who I am today.

One of the things I miss the most about being home is our silly hat tradition. My mom and I made this inside joke where, no matter where we are, if we see a hat (no matter how embarrassing), she has to try it on. And, of course, we have to take a .5 picture to capture the moment.

It may sound dumb to you, but to us, it makes us laugh until our stomachs hurt. It’s these little moments that I cherish, the ones that remind me of her infectious humor and her ability to find joy in the simple things.

Beyond just the laughter and hats, my mom has been the one constant in my life. Through every scraped knee, every academic challenge, and every heartbreak, she’s been there to offer a comforting hug, a listening ear, and unwavering support. She’s the kind of person who always puts others first, often sacrificing her own needs to ensure that I have everything I need to succeed.

Since I have been away, things are different, though. The distance is tough, and I miss her more than words can say. It’s not just the big things, like her advice or her cooking (although I do miss that a lot too), but the little things too. College has been amazing, but it’s also hard, and sometimes I just need my mom. She’s the only person who’s stuck beside me through thick and thin, and always believes in me, even when I doubt myself.

You may question while reading this, “Okay, what’s the point here? Your mom is your best friend. What else is there to know?” But what I want the world to know is that my mom is more than just a parent; she’s my role model and my hero.

Her journey as a single mom has been a testament to her strength, resilience, and unwavering love. I am eternally grateful for her sacrifices, her laughter, and her unwavering support. As I navigate the challenges of college and beyond, I know that I can always count on her to be there for me, just as she has always been. And for that, I love her more than this article alone can express.