My Majors, My Career

Morgan McManus
While looking through the different ideas of what to write about, I saw the ideas about “why you picked your major” and “your dream job.” I thought that it would be a good idea to put them together.

Why did I choose my majors?

When I first applied, I was a sports media major because, at that time, I wanted to become a sports commentator. Later on, I switched it to adolescent education with a concentration in history, believing that I was going to become a history teacher. When I first went in to do my hours, I realized that there were issues within the education field, at least in my old district, that I was shocked by. But I knew that after those hours, education was not for me. But I thought that I would give it a second chance. Then, the fall semester happened.

Last fall, I was in an adolescent education class. At first, it was fine; however, I could not tell you what I learned. At that time, I began going to the mock trial meetings, and that was when I knew that I was where I was supposed to be. After having issues with the education class (needing to do hours 30 minutes away from campus, while I had no car, and I was in class when they wanted me to be in the school building…yeah, no), I switched to become a history major. I was thinking of adding a minor, but I was not sure. Eventually, I did add a minor. Then the minor was switched to now being a double major.

So, currently, I am a history and philosophy double major. I could not be happier with where I am and with what I am doing. Yes, it is a lot of work. Yes, it is a lot of reading. But, it would not be college without the workload and the multiple readings.

My dream job:

When I was in high school, I began to form a love for law, and I wanted to learn about our laws. However, at the time, I was told not to do it because I did not know what type of law I wanted to study, so it would be a waste of time and money if I went to law school. No, it was not my parents who said this. They support me in what I am doing. But it was because of that comment that I believed that I could not do it. Does this person still make these types of comments? Yes. Is there anything I can do about it? Nope. I just have to take it.

Anywho, I love looking at research that I find extremely interesting. So, currently, my dream job is to become a paralegal after college so I can pay off my student loans and start saving money for law school if I so choose. Now, if I do go to law school, I would love to learn everything, but certain areas that I would love to learn more about are areas like human rights law, family law, legal history, and so much more. Where do I want to go? I do not completely know, but I have looked at Pitt, Penn, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina (my dream college), Yale, and Duke for fun.

I know that it will take a long time, but I believe that I could be the first lawyer in my family. I am already the first in the family to be a double major, and I am not stopping there.

Morgan is a third-year student at St. Bonaventure University from Buffalo, New York. Morgan is a double major in history and philosophy. Morgan's Roman Empire is the Romanov family and their lives (1894-1918). In addition, as a history major, she enjoys learning new things about different nations and our own. After graduation, she plans on going back to college to pursue a degree in paralegal studies and eventually will go to law school. Outside of academics, Morgan participates in Mock Trial, Her Campus, the Warming House, and Crim Club. In her free time, Morgan enjoys spending time with friends, watching shows and movies, crocheting, listening to music, and reading. Since Morgan loves reading, her imagination is able to run wild. Morgan plans on writing about her experiences in life and friends. She cannot wait to see how this semester goes!