My Majors, My Career

While looking through the different ideas of what to write about, I saw the ideas about “why you picked your major” and “your dream job.” I thought that it would be a good idea to put them together.

Why did I choose my majors?

When I first applied, I was a sports media major because, at that time, I wanted to become a sports commentator. Later on, I switched it to adolescent education with a concentration in history, believing that I was going to become a history teacher. When I first went in to do my hours, I realized that there were issues within the education field, at least in my old district, that I was shocked by. But I knew that after those hours, education was not for me. But I thought that I would give it a second chance. Then, the fall semester happened.

Last fall, I was in an adolescent education class. At first, it was fine; however, I could not tell you what I learned. At that time, I began going to the mock trial meetings, and that was when I knew that I was where I was supposed to be. After having issues with the education class (needing to do hours 30 minutes away from campus, while I had no car, and I was in class when they wanted me to be in the school building…yeah, no), I switched to become a history major. I was thinking of adding a minor, but I was not sure. Eventually, I did add a minor. Then the minor was switched to now being a double major.

So, currently, I am a history and philosophy double major. I could not be happier with where I am and with what I am doing. Yes, it is a lot of work. Yes, it is a lot of reading. But, it would not be college without the workload and the multiple readings.

My dream job:

When I was in high school, I began to form a love for law, and I wanted to learn about our laws. However, at the time, I was told not to do it because I did not know what type of law I wanted to study, so it would be a waste of time and money if I went to law school. No, it was not my parents who said this. They support me in what I am doing. But it was because of that comment that I believed that I could not do it. Does this person still make these types of comments? Yes. Is there anything I can do about it? Nope. I just have to take it.

Anywho, I love looking at research that I find extremely interesting. So, currently, my dream job is to become a paralegal after college so I can pay off my student loans and start saving money for law school if I so choose. Now, if I do go to law school, I would love to learn everything, but certain areas that I would love to learn more about are areas like human rights law, family law, legal history, and so much more. Where do I want to go? I do not completely know, but I have looked at Pitt, Penn, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina (my dream college), Yale, and Duke for fun.

I know that it will take a long time, but I believe that I could be the first lawyer in my family. I am already the first in the family to be a double major, and I am not stopping there.