My Love For The Adirondacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over fall break, I went to the Adirondacks with my mom and my grandma. It was my super special birthday present, since 18 is a pretty big milestone. We used to get a campsite on Limekiln Lake every year, which is in the town of Inlet, about 20 minutes from Old Forge. At the campground, there is no water, power, or service, which means we really have to prepare, and food (and toothpaste) has to be put in a bear box. When I tell people I love it there, they’re surprised that I enjoy it so much because there is a lack of everyday things that are so normalized. It truly is so peaceful, and the environment makes me feel fulfilled.

Where my Love for Reading Blossomed

I don’t know what the Adirondacks do to me, but every time I used to go as a kid, it was the only time I would productively read a book out of enjoyment. It was probably the uninterrupted time that I had without a screen or other distractions, but it made me feel accomplished. My absolute favorite used to be The Land of Stories series by Chris Colfer (Kurt from Glee!).

A Scary Story

When I was going into the fifth grade, we went up to the site for a week, like previous years, and we brought a friend (my age) that was like family. We were super close and behaved like sisters. We, along with my mom, stayed in a tent, next to my grandparents and uncle in the camper. After our first night, when we woke up, my mom told us there was a bear sniffing at our heads throughout the night. If that bear was motivated enough to look further, we wouldn’t be here today. The bear came back every night, with us kids sleeping like babies, until we left. That morning when we were packing up, my mom noticed my friend had a bag of chips in the tent. The entire time.

The BEST Food Spots

The Screamin’ Eagle in Inlet has amazing food, and it is a must-go-to for us whenever we go. My mom is a die-hard fan of the Margherita pizza, and I love it when there is an open table outside on their patio.

Blue Line Coffee House! The last time I went up to Old Forge (before a few weekends ago) was the summer of 2023 and I grabbed a punch card on my way out. We got three drinks then, and for every ten punches you get a free drink. I was determined to fill up the punch card over fall break, and we did just that. They’re busy and popular for a reason. The environment, unique Adirondacks merchandise, and amazing coffees, teas, frozen hot chocolates, and other handcrafted drinks are so amazing. We usually grab the drinks on the go, but I really need to just hang out and relax there next time.

The Northern Lights is such an amazing ice cream spot! The Campfire S’mores flavor is so good, and I crave it every summer. Other local places that serve the same brand just aren’t the same. It’s right next to Arrowhead Park (and Inlet’s Blue Line Coffee House), which has a great playground!

Such Incredible Views!

All seasons are beautiful in the Adirondacks. It is especially popular in the summer for the lakes and in early fall to watch the leaves change (which are my personal favorite times to go), but winter and spring are gorgeous too. Over fall break, we went on McCauley Mountain’s ski lift and the views were breathtaking. Seeing it all again from the top of the mountain really proved I have loved and missed it up there. I’m looking forward to our next trip already!