This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I have a choir concert this Sunday (2:00 in the Quick Arts Center- be there!) I have the privilege of singing a solo piece during the concert, and as I was practicing it today, I felt a familiar wave of emotion wash over me. I haven’t had the opportunity to perform like this since my junior year of high school, and I missed the feeling of excitement that performing gives me. I have been performing for a long time, starting in the 3rd grade. From a young age, I really felt that I had a talent for singing. I used to make my parents sit down on the couch while I put on full-blown concerts. Dance moves and all. This occurred almost nightly, even when my parents just wanted to go to bed. Bless their hearts. I started private lessons when I was about 10, and that’s when I really fell in love with singing. From there, I’ve been in select choirs, musicals, and performances for my high school. I have loved each performance more than the last. My senior year of high school was so busy that I almost forgot about how much I loved singing. That’s why I am especially excited about my upcoming performance this Sunday. 

Singing has always made me happy. I have never really had stage fright or any nerves before a performance. I feel nothing but excitement when I get to sing for people. I love to share my love for music with other people. I like to show off my talent and what I have worked so hard for all my life. I genuinely believe that I have a talent, and I wouldn’t trade that talent for anything. I get very involved in every song I sing. I feel the music flowing through my body in every note. Each lyric speaks to me in a different way. I truly have such a deep love for everything I sing. It is a privilege to be able to convey the story that each song tells. I connect with music on a level that I feel most people don’t. I don’t just sing the songs. I feel them. The emotion that the song conveys, I feel so deeply when I perform them. To have discovered my love for singing so early was so lucky. It has been such a big part of my life, always, even during the period of time that I wasn’t performing. When I feel alone, music is always there for me and I think that is such a beautiful thing. 

Courtney Cianflone is a new member of the Her Campus at St.Bonaventure University. She is ready and excited to write articles about women in pop-culture, positions of leadership, and in male dominated fields of work. Women's empowerment has always been something that she held close to her heart. Courtney has always been an advocate for women, especially those who do not always have the confidence to speak up on their own. Courtney is a new freshman studying marketing at St.Bonaventure University and has wanted to join Her Campus the moment she learned about it. Outside of Her Campus, she has been accepted into the Chamber Singers, a select choir on campus. In addition, she is planning on joining a group on campus that visits the local SPCA to volunteer to help with the upkeep of the facility and taking care of the animals there. Outside of campus, Courtney enjoys playing guitar and singing. Music has always been a big part of her life. She also loves spending quality time with friends and family. She really enjoys writing and reading, so Her Campus is the perfect fit for her! Not only is she excited to start college, but she is excited to get involved with the sisterhood that is brought together in Her Campus.