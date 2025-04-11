The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a choir concert this Sunday (2:00 in the Quick Arts Center- be there!) I have the privilege of singing a solo piece during the concert, and as I was practicing it today, I felt a familiar wave of emotion wash over me. I haven’t had the opportunity to perform like this since my junior year of high school, and I missed the feeling of excitement that performing gives me. I have been performing for a long time, starting in the 3rd grade. From a young age, I really felt that I had a talent for singing. I used to make my parents sit down on the couch while I put on full-blown concerts. Dance moves and all. This occurred almost nightly, even when my parents just wanted to go to bed. Bless their hearts. I started private lessons when I was about 10, and that’s when I really fell in love with singing. From there, I’ve been in select choirs, musicals, and performances for my high school. I have loved each performance more than the last. My senior year of high school was so busy that I almost forgot about how much I loved singing. That’s why I am especially excited about my upcoming performance this Sunday.

Singing has always made me happy. I have never really had stage fright or any nerves before a performance. I feel nothing but excitement when I get to sing for people. I love to share my love for music with other people. I like to show off my talent and what I have worked so hard for all my life. I genuinely believe that I have a talent, and I wouldn’t trade that talent for anything. I get very involved in every song I sing. I feel the music flowing through my body in every note. Each lyric speaks to me in a different way. I truly have such a deep love for everything I sing. It is a privilege to be able to convey the story that each song tells. I connect with music on a level that I feel most people don’t. I don’t just sing the songs. I feel them. The emotion that the song conveys, I feel so deeply when I perform them. To have discovered my love for singing so early was so lucky. It has been such a big part of my life, always, even during the period of time that I wasn’t performing. When I feel alone, music is always there for me and I think that is such a beautiful thing.