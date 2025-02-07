Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Growing up, I was introduced to different genres of music. I listened to Broadway, Christian pop, children’s music like Disney, Classical music and Jazz. When I listened to Jazz, I felt like I could imagine myself living in the 1940s or 1950s, listening to Jazz on the radio.

When I was in third grade, I had to make a choice of whether I was going to join the orchestra or the band. I was not a big fan of the string instruments that the orchestra was offering, so I decided to join the band. I then had to choose what instrument I wanted to play. I decided to be different from the other girls that joined the band. While they all decided to play either the clarinet or the flute, I decided to play the trumpet. When I got home, I told my parents what instrument I was going to play. It was then that I was introduced to a fantastic trumpet player from New Orleans. The one, the only, Louis Armstrong.

When I first listened to Louis Armstrong, I was amazed with his talent for music and for his ability to teach himself how to play the cornet (think of it as a smaller version of a French horn). The first song I heard from him was “What a Wonderful World.” And after that, I never stopped listening to him. His songs became my life, and he became my biggest inspiration when I was in my elementary band. He honestly still is my inspiration to this day.

After my first year in the school band, I had realized that playing an instrument, like the trumpet, was not for me. The only issue was that I could not get out of the band until I had finished my fifth-grade year. So, in a way, I stopped practicing. I stopped trying to impress my band director. I was still able to play well, but not as well as those around me. But even though I was ready to give up playing the trumpet, I would listen to Louis Armstrong’s music, and he would make me feel better about my playing ability. After fifth grade, I never picked up the trumpet again, but I would still listen to his music to help me relax and, sometimes, fall asleep.

To this day, Louis Armstrong is still one of my biggest inspirations. If I had to make a list of those who inspire me, he would be third on my list behind my mom and my grandfather. Whenever I hear one of his songs playing in a movie, a show, or on my playlist, it makes me relax and gives me the ability to recenter myself.

Morgan is a second-year student at St. Bonaventure University from Buffalo, New York. Morgan's major is history with a minor in philosophy-law and politics. As a history major, she enjoys learning new things about different nations and our own. After graduation, she plans on getting her certificate to become a paralegal and attend law school. Outside of academics, Morgan participates in Mock Trial and now Her Campus. In her free time, Morgan enjoys spending time with friends, watching shows and movies, crocheting, listening to music, and reading. Since Morgan loves reading, her imagination is able to run wild. Morgan plans on writing about mental health, experiences in life, and is looking forward to sharing her story with others who may have gone through what she has gone through!