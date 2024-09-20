The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

The jump from being senior in high school to freshman in college is truly a huge adjustment. As an introverted girl, it can be extremely difficult and uncomfortable to find myself in a new place that I really don’t know much about. I tend to find myself isolating when I feel uncomfortable which ultimately is worse for me. I know there are many people that can relate to this feeling, so I decided to share my carefully curated list of ins & outs that have helped me adjust to being in a new school environment.

Here are my ins & outs of freshman year!

IN: Finding a comfortable study spot.

For me, getting out of my dorm room is so important. Having a spot around campus that you can go to when you need to get work done is essential. I love going to the library for a quiet place to work with minimal distractions, but there are also so many other spots if the library atmosphere doesn’t work for you. Cafés, outdoor picnic tables, and even your dorm’s study room are other great places to get work done.

OUT: Procrastinating schoolwork.

It may be common sense that procrastination is a terrible habit to get into and yet it is so common with students. Instead of putting off your work until the last second, it’s a great habit to set a plan for when you are going to do each assignment. I like to do my work right after my class, so I don’t carry it into other days or fall behind.

IN: Using a planner.

I get very stressed without a planner, and it is also a great tool to have. I love writing down all my due dates in a planner and color coordinating them with each class. Yes, that is doing the most, but it is truly so helpful. I also write down any classes and events I have each day so I can keep track of my schedule. Using a planner to stay organized is seriously so helpful in adjusting to a new schedule and environment.

OUT: Keeping a messy room.

It’s obvious that dorm rooms are not spacious. With limited space comes room for more clutter and messes. My advice is to not bring items to college that you don’t absolutely need. This reduces the clutter in your room and makes cleaning it more manageable. I also recommend cleaning your room right when something is out of place. This may be the clean freak in me talking but I think that not letting your room get too messy is so important, especially because you spend so much time in that small room.

IN: Joining clubs.

Before I came to college, I always heard people talk about how joining clubs was the best way to get more comfortable on campus. Now that I’m here I 100% agree with everyone who has given me that piece of advice. In the month I’ve been in college, I have joined multiple clubs and organizations where I have already met amazing people and got much more comfortable being in a new place.

OUT: Not prioritizing movement.

I have noticed that when I’m not active during the day, I don’t feel good all around. Moving my body is a crucial part of how I feel good throughout the day. I love going to the gym with my roommate, walking the Allegheny River Valley Trail, and going to the Power Yoga club. There are so many ways to be active on campus and I recommend trying one of these activities out.

IN: Sunday resets.

By asking any one of my friends, you will find out that I am a huge lover of a good Sunday reset day. Sundays are my perfect day to do laundry, self-care, deep clean my room, plan out my week and relax. You may have a different day that works better for you, but I love a good cozy Sunday reset to get me ready for the week ahead of me.

OUT: Not doing things alone.

In my experience, I have a very hard time doing new things alone. It always feels so awkward and uncomfortable having to do something alone when I’m not familiar with my surroundings. But I’ve noticed that when I rely on other people to do things with me, I never can get comfortable enough to do it by myself. Start off by going to the dining hall and sitting next to someone new or joining a new club without your roommate. It really works.

IN: Dance breaks.

I may be biased as a member of the dance team, but I think dance breaks are crucial when doing a lot of work. Everyone needs a break sometimes and what better way to do so then blasting your favorite song and busting some moves. Some of my favorite songs to dance to are “Last Night” by The Vamps, “Taste” by Sabrina Carpenter, and “You Da One” by Rihanna.