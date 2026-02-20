My Hot Take On A.I.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A.I. is the new technology making way into corporate offices, schools, and workplaces. When I first saw A.I., I laughed and never thought it would become so advanced. A.I. pictures started off sloppy and unrecognizable. Today, people all over the world wonder if the videos they see are real or not.

I take my time watching certain videos because it has become much harder to decipher which videos are not A.I. I’ve never liked A.I.; it has always scared me. For many years, society joked that robots would take over the world. That idea doesn’t seem completely impossible, considering the growth of A.I. today.

In the past, I have rarely used A.I. But today, I refuse to use it. The idea that it can make pictures or videos is interesting. But the concept of using it for work or school disgusts me. I realize that my generation will have to grow to use A.I. in the workforce. I refuse to believe that companies actually want workers to do this.

I wonder if companies really want to pay employees to use A.I. instead of their own minds. A.I. does have its pros. However, the list of cons is much larger in my book. A.I. can be helpful for a few things, such as analyzing data and generating resourceful information. Along with healthcare, there are a few impactful things that A.I. can do.

Don’t get me wrong, A.I. is very impressive, and I never thought anything like it would exist. However, I still despise almost every aspect of it. First, much research has shown the horrifying amount of environmental damage that A.I. has done. The overuse of energy and water from A.I. databases is shocking. I found out the horrifying amount of energy and water use that A.I. requires to keep it running smoothly. Just like a PC, it needs a cooling system and energy to power it. Every time A.I. is used, it is a seriously large amount of both energy and water.

Next, A.I. takes away thinking, learning, and creativity from humans. Many students today take the solution of A.I. for their homework instead of actually doing it themselves. A.I. can pause learning and cognitive abilities in humans. Also, A.I. doesn’t have a soul; there is no creative mind behind the intelligence. Writing is a beautiful ability that many humans make even more beautiful with their creative minds.

I ask that everyone take into consideration the effects of A.I. in the world today. There are too many things to count that destroy the Earth every day. I hope more people become aware of the dangerous consequences of Artificial Intelligence and are more careful when using it.