Ever since I was in middle school, I have always found a love for trying out different brands and products. Whether it’s makeup or a different shampoo, this has always been fun to me. Finally, after all this time, I have found which brands and products work best for me and which ones are not my favorites. Now, I know not everybody will agree with me and that’s okay, but I want to share what are my hot girl must haves.

Beauty:

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish

Recently, my roommate recommended trying the Dove exfoliating body polish. We were having a brief conversation about our shower products and I noticed that she uses this specific brand. Now, it does not take much to twist my arm so I impulsively decided to buy my own. In the store I noticed that they had different scents: pomegranate and shea butter, crushed macadamia and rice milk, white peach and crushed rice, brown sugar and coconut butter, and Himalayan salt and rose oil.

After using this a few times, already I noticed a huge difference in my skin. Unlike other exfoliation scrubs this scrub is a softer and smoother product that isn’t as harsh on your skin. This product leaves your skin smooth and glowing, and a little bit goes a long way!

Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion

The Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion was actually introduced to me by a TikTok influencer. At the time I was looking for a lotion that wasn’t too heavy but also got the job done. So, once again, I decided to purchase this myself and give it a try.

Now, this product did not disappoint to say the least. I have learned that sometimes you don’t need super expensive or fancy products. Instead, just stick to the basics. This brand has been around for a very long time and in my opinion is one of the best brands out there.

Tree Hut Shave Oil

Tree hut has always been a brand that I enjoyed incorporating into my weekly shower routines. Specifically, the shave oil is my favorite. This shave oil is essential to my everything shower and so far has never been anything but good to me. While some people prefer to use a shaving cream, I would say that shaving oil is just as good or honestly a little bit better.

This oil comes in a variety of different scents and even non-scented for those with sensitive skin. The main reason why I prefer this product is because the shaving oil does not create a lot of buildup in your razor blade compared to a heavier shaving cream. The oil can be used on under arms, legs, and bikini lines.

Sol De Janeiro Fragrance

Now, this might sound basic, but I don’t care. Yes, I decided to hop on the bandwagon and try out the Sol De Janeiro perfume. I do not regret it. There are currently five different perfume scents including 40 (plum and amber scent) 59 (vanilla scent), 62 (salted caramel and pistachio scent), 68 (tropical, jasmine, and dragon fruit scent), and 87 (floral and plumeria scent).

My favorite I would say is definitely 62. The perfume scent itself lasts quite a while and is not too strong but is noticeable. I love a perfume that I don’t have to re-apply every 2 hours because it saves myself more of the product and allows me to use it more over time. Now this perfume may be a little bit pricier than a normal Bath and Body Works perfume, but the quality of this product makes it the price worth it.

Tea Tree Conditioning Leave-In Spray

To all my curly hair girls out there I know the struggle of finding the perfect hair products. Don’t worry I found the solution. This leave-in spray is perfect to put in your hair after a shower. I love to spray a little bit in the ends of my hair (while still damp) because it helps keep my curls refreshed and looking sleek. Personally, I know that in the winter and even in the summertime my hair can be super frizzy, and my curls look dry. Luckily, this product provides the right amount of hydration to fix this problem.

This product can be found at your local Target, JcPenney, Ulta, or even on Amazon. Now you may think that the price is slightly high, and it is, but luckily you don’t need to use a lot of it so it should last for quite a while.

Makeup:

e.l.f Daily Dew Stick

e.l.f is definitely one of my favorite makeup brands. This brand keeps it sweet, simple, and affordable, especially for us college students. Recently, I came across the daily dew stick and was very intrigued to see how this works. This stick is a type of highlighter that you can apply with a full face or even just by itself. This stick is great for the “clean girl” aesthetic or just to add some more glow to your look.

This product is very smooth and applies easily. Luckily, you don’t really have to touch up this part of your makeup after first applying because it seems to last all day. This product is super affordable and its size makes it handy to throw in your makeup bag or clutch.

Anastasia Brow Freeze

Brow freeze is a must for me. Whenever I am doing my makeup one of the first things I apply is my Anastasia Brow Freeze. Personally, my eyebrows are on the bushier and longer side, so I hate to have them messed up at the end of the day. This gel is super easy to apply and works like magic.

The brow freeze is basically a way to slick back your eyebrows and makes the look 10x better than before. This product can be found at your local Sephora or Ulta and is actually really affordable for what it is.

e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer

e.l.f is once again in my top five for hot girl essentials. Now, coming from someone who used to be a Tarte Shape Tape stan, I realized that the e.l.f concealer is just as good. This concealer is a lightweight but full coverage product that you must add into your makeup routine.

Rare Beauty Blush

There are so many celebrities out there that have created their own beauty or makeup brands. All I have to say is that Selena Gomez really took the W with Rare Beauty. Rare Beauty has a variety of items such as brow pencils, contour, concealer, highlighter etc. The product I rave about the most is her liquid blush. This blush comes in 12 different shades and varies all the way from a baby pink to a dusty rose.

This blush has such a great pigment to it and can even be used as eyeshadow and lip stain too! The pigment of this product allows it to look as good at night as it did in the morning when you first applied it. A little dab of this blush certainly spreads a lot and allows you to save the product over time. The Rare Beauty blush is actually fairly priced and I would definitely consider it to be worth the purchase!

Clinique Lash Power Mascara

Last but not least we have the Clinique Lash Power Mascara. Over the past couple of years, I have used a few different brands for mascara. They all worked, but none of them really were my favorite. Once I came across the Clinique mascara, I decided that this is my favorite so far.

Clinique created various brush styles and they even have waterproof mascara too. Personally, I have only used the Lash Power Non-waterproof Mascara and the High Impact Waterproof Mascara. Now, let me tell you when they say “waterproof” they really meant what they said. This mascara gives your lashes a more voluminous and bold look and does not leave your lashes looking clumpy or crusty. I highly recommend trying out this brand of mascara if you’re looking for something new and affordable!