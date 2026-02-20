My Heavenly “Lucky Charm”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has some sort of “lucky charm.”

For some, it’s a number or a set of numbers. For others, it might be an animal or a specific word. For me, it’s a Catholic Saint.

I call it a “Saint Stalker,” and it’s when a certain saint won’t leave you alone for some unknown reason. Usually, I believe it’s a sign someone from above is watching over you.

Mine is St. Therese of Lisieux, my “saint best friend.”

A little backstory about her is that she was born in Alencon, France, to Marie and Louis Martin, who both became saints themselves in 2015, and was the youngest of five girls. Her first attempt to join the Carmelites as a nun was denied because of how young she was. She then visited Italy in 1887 with her father and asked the Pope if he would give her special permission to join, to which she then joined the sisters a year later at just 15 years old.

She then became dedicated to a life of mission work and intercessory prayer, and in 1897, she passed away from tuberculosis at the age of 24. St Therese was then canonized as a saint on May 17, 1925, by Pope Pius XI, just 28 years after her death, and is now the youngest doctor of the church.

Through her intercessory prayer, there have been hundreds of miracles attributed to her, and while I have not necessarily had a miracle happen from her, she’s been a huge part of my life ever since I was a teenager. I was captivated by her the first time that I learned about her mission to live life “the little way,” meaning that life’s all about little acts of love for others and for God that are bigger than we think.

I was obsessed to learn more and more about her and the life that she lived, so much so that I decided I wanted to live similarly to her. I collected rosaries of hers, T-shirts, socks, prayers, and roses, which are the flower associated with her. It wasn’t long before she began showing up in little ways throughout my life. I even chose her to be my confirmation saint when I was confirmed at 16.

Her autobiography started appearing in stores and at friends’ houses, and no matter what Catholic church I went to in the US, I would find a relic or dedication to her. She became my faithful heavenly friend that I could call on to be with me and help me through whatever hardship I would face. St Therese became incredibly important when I began to make my college decision. I asked for her prayer in helping me find the school I would go to, and I was INSANELY nervous about picking St. Bonaventure because of how far away it was. I prayed and prayed and prayed and prayed endlessly for a clear sign, and when I toured during my senior year in February of 2024, I was walking around the campus and found the shrine of hers next to Swan and Plassmann.

Just like being in any church I’ve been to, I found her with her roses, and a wave of comfort washed over me. My Dad and I started crying as I realized that her being here, in that shrine, told me, “As long as I’m here, everything will be okay.” It felt like finding your childhood friend in a crowded room after searching for hours trying to find them. It was how I knew Bonaventure was the school for me, and so far, halfway through, I couldn’t have picked a better place to be.

St. Therese is my guiding light through life, my example for how to act, and my light pointing me back to Jesus and my faith that has always been a huge part of me.