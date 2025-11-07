My First (and Best) Friend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People say that having a sister is like having a built-in best friend. For me, this could not be more true.

I don’t know what I would do without my sister. I couldn’t imagine growing up without her always by my side. She never fails to make me laugh or to brighten up my day. She is someone whom I can trust unconditionally. I know that I can tell her absolutely anything without being judged or having a secret spilled. I know no matter what, that she loves me and that she believes in me. Chloe is perfect, and she is everything I could’ve asked for in a sister.

The first memory I have of my childhood was going to see Chloe for the first time, the day she was born. I was so ecstatic to have someone to hang out with and to play dolls with, or whatever I was doing when I was three. From the minute she was conscious and not just a little baby anymore, I forced her to play with me. And then, when I decided I was too old for dolls, she did the same thing to me.

Now that we are older, we still hang out all the time. Chloe is my favorite person to be around. It is so easy for me to talk to her because it’s impossible to get embarrassed or quiet around someone that you are so comfortable with. I’m not sure if our parents think we are as funny as we think we are, or if we drive them crazy constantly. But it doesn’t matter because we are having fun.

We are honestly very different, besides the fact that we have the same sense of humor. We have different hobbies, play different sports, like different music, and eat different foods. We even look different. I am brunette, and she has bright red hair (I love her hair; I have always been jealous of it.) Although we might not have much in common, Chloe and I get along better than anyone.

Chloe is my best friend. She is the funniest, kindest, most supportive person you will ever meet. I hope that she knows how much she means to me and how important it is that she is in my life. I have loved watching her grow up and see the person she is becoming. I wouldn’t be who I am if I didn’t have her. Thank you, Chloe, for being an amazing sister!