My Final Article as a Minor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, don’t worry, I’m obviously going to continue writing as an adult. The point is, on Nov. 21, I’ll turn 18. That’s a pretty crazy thought, considering I’ve only ever been a child my whole life.

My childhood has been the best. I had SO many opportunities and experiences that are continuing to shower in, and so much already set up, so I can succeed early on into adulthood. College is a huge part of this transition, and thankfully, I get to go through it with friends and family.

I don’t expect that things will change the second I turn 18 (except for the legal stuff). Sure, I’ll get more responsibilities and privileges, but what else? There are a couple of things that I hope will change in this next chapter in my life. Firstly, can I maybe NOT throw up on my period due to intense cramps? Like, not just not throw up, but not have to take five ibuprofen on the first day to avoid it.

Secondly, I’m hoping to be able to go full Karen mode on little kids who call me short (thankfully, I’ve hardly had to experience that on campus). Honestly, I’m looking forward to giving them the whole “How dare you be disrespectful to an adult? As an adult, I deserve respect. I hope you don’t talk to other adults like this because that was really rude, etc.” I know that probably sounds really horrible and ridiculous, but I think other short girlies get where I’m coming from after hearing comments about our heights since forever.

Thirdly, I can’t wait to express more of my opinions as an adult. I don’t like talking about politics and such because I hate losing friends over things I can’t control, but as an adult, I can say more about my beliefs without them being shot down because I’m “a child.”

Also, maybe I’ll actually decide on a favorite color when I’m an adult?

There will be PLENTY of things that are the same, however. My favorite NHL team will still be the New York Rangers. My favorite band will still be One Direction. My favorite dessert will still be brownie sundaes, I’ll still love dancing and playing hockey, and so much more. I’m still the same person, even with the new roles and expectations that come with adulthood. And trust me, I don’t think the “adult” mindset is kicking in anytime soon. I still feel like I’m thirteen.