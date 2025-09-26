My Favorite Starbucks Orders as a Barista

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Starbucks barista, my favorite part of my job is experimenting with different drinks. I’ve been trying to perfect my drink order for a long time, but there are so many delicious combinations that it’s hard to choose which is best. I want to share some of my favorite orders because, I promise, they are to die for.

The first is an upgraded version of a fan favorite- matcha. Here’s what you’ll order:

Grande iced matcha

No classic syrup

3 pumps of vanilla syrup

One scoop of vanilla bean powder

Vanilla sweet cream cold foam

I love matcha, but sometimes I find it a bit boring. This recipe elevates the flavor, making a sweet and rich drink that is perfect if you’re in the mood for a sweet treat.

The next is a favorite of mine. It is my favorite way to order a chai. Here’s what you’ll order

Grande iced chai

Oat milk

3 pumps of sugar free vanilla

Strawberry cold foam

I had this drink every day for two months. The sweetness in the sugar free vanilla pairs so well with the strawberry cold foam, and the oat milk makes it creamy and delicious. If there’s one order that you take away from this, I highly suggest that it’s this one. Chef’s kiss.

This next one is great if you need a pick-me-up. The cold brew is a classic, but I have come up with a few twists on the Starbucks staple. You’ll order:

Grande cold brew

3 pumps of raspberry syrup

Splash of 2% milk

Vanilla sweet cream cold foam

This one, unfortunately, is only available when raspberry syrup is available. The raspberry flavor makes the cold brew almost refreshing. I like to order extra ice for this one, so it stays extra cold, but that’s just a personal preference.

I have a ton of cold recipes, but here’s another one of my favorites. Here’s what you’ll order:

Grande cold brew

Splash of oat milk

2 pumps of hazelnut syrup

This is great if you’re in the mood for something a little less sweet, but still flavorful. It’s simple, yet delicious.

I’m not a huge fan of the Starbucks refreshers. They are so bitter, yet so sweet at the same time. Sometimes, though, all I want is a cold, fruity, refreshing drink. I came up with an order that makes the refresher so much better. You’ll want to order:

Grande strawberry acai refresher

Water, not lemonade

Splash of passion tango tea

I’m not sure what prompted me to make this, but I am happy I did. I wanted to like the refresher so badly and this is the only way I can enjoy it.

This last one is another chai order. You can never go wrong with a chai. You’ll want to order:

Grande iced chai

Soy milk

1 shot of blonde espresso

2 pumps of brown sugar syrup OR 2 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup

This is one of my favorites to get when I need caffeine. I don’t like espresso very much, but the flavor of the espresso with the chai is heavenly. Both the brown sugar syrup and the cinnamon dolce syrup are arguably the best syrups when you want a sweeter version of the chai.

Whether you’re a Starbucks regular or just an occasional visitor, I hope my favorite orders have inspired you to try something new! My favorites were all found by experimenting, so I encourage you to do the same!