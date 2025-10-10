Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My Favorite New York Things

Celeste Robbins Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
As many of you know, I am not from New York. However, going to school in Western New York, I have fallen in love with the things that are exclusive to New York. However, I will never fall in love with the Buffalo Bills. Most of the things on the list are food, but the food options are a bit different than those of New England’s.

Bison Chip dip

If you don’t know what bison dip is, it’s a French onion chip dip. There are other French onion dips on the market, but this one is by far the best. I got introduced to it in my freshman year and have loved it ever since. I don’t buy it often, but it’s like a treat when I do.

The Buffalo Bandits

My friends got me into the Buffalo Bandits as well. I have gone to a few of their games now. Their games are so fun, and I really enjoy going to them. I had never really watched lacrosse before seeing the Bandits play.

Loganberry

When I first came to St Bonaventure, I saw loganberry at the soda fountain. I was very confused as to what it was. My friends made me try it, and at first, I didn’t like it too much. It was way too sweet for me. However, I started mixing it with water, so it wasn’t as sweet.

How Pretty Fall is here

Fall is also pretty in New England, but it just feels different in New York. Being on a college campus just makes it 10 times better. I feel like I’m in some cute fall movie or TV show, especially when I have my music playing. I also just love being in the car and seeing all the foliage.

All my friends from New York

I have made so many good friends here in New York. I cherish all of them so much, and they mean a lot to me. Yes, sometimes they do make fun of me for being from Connecticut, but it’s okay because I know they are just messing with me.

New York city

I don’t absolutely love New York City, but parts of it are beautiful. It’s not my favorite place, but I do really enjoy going there when I get the chance. It’s very hectic, but once you know where you’re going, it’s okay. Plus, two of my friends go to school there! Hopefully, I get to go see them soon.

