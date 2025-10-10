My Favorite New York Things

As many of you know, I am not from New York. However, going to school in Western New York, I have fallen in love with the things that are exclusive to New York. However, I will never fall in love with the Buffalo Bills. Most of the things on the list are food, but the food options are a bit different than those of New England’s.
- Bison Chip dip
If you don’t know what bison dip is, it’s a French onion chip dip. There are other French onion dips on the market, but this one is by far the best. I got introduced to it in my freshman year and have loved it ever since. I don’t buy it often, but it’s like a treat when I do.
- The Buffalo Bandits
My friends got me into the Buffalo Bandits as well. I have gone to a few of their games now. Their games are so fun, and I really enjoy going to them. I had never really watched lacrosse before seeing the Bandits play.
- Loganberry
When I first came to St Bonaventure, I saw loganberry at the soda fountain. I was very confused as to what it was. My friends made me try it, and at first, I didn’t like it too much. It was way too sweet for me. However, I started mixing it with water, so it wasn’t as sweet.
- How Pretty Fall is here
Fall is also pretty in New England, but it just feels different in New York. Being on a college campus just makes it 10 times better. I feel like I’m in some cute fall movie or TV show, especially when I have my music playing. I also just love being in the car and seeing all the foliage.
- All my friends from New York
I have made so many good friends here in New York. I cherish all of them so much, and they mean a lot to me. Yes, sometimes they do make fun of me for being from Connecticut, but it’s okay because I know they are just messing with me.
- New York city
I don’t absolutely love New York City, but parts of it are beautiful. It’s not my favorite place, but I do really enjoy going there when I get the chance. It’s very hectic, but once you know where you’re going, it’s okay. Plus, two of my friends go to school there! Hopefully, I get to go see them soon.