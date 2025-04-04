The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

We all have those days when the boredom hits, and nothing seems to keep us interested. Well, that’s when I take out my phone or computer and play games. I prefer games make me feel productive or learn something, but sometimes I just play to occupy my mind. Here is my list of games which I always seem to end up playing!

Papa’s Pizzeria

I love playing Papa’s Pizzeria because the game is incredibly stimulating. I’ve been playing it since my elementary school days, and it just never seems to get old. What I enjoy most is how productive it makes me feel and how there is always something to do, and as you level up, there is an increase in customers and demand, adding more challenge. There is also Papa’s Freezeria, Cupcakeria, Susheria, Burgeria, etc., but I personally like Pizzeria best.

2048 Heels/Cupcake

I like both 2048 Cupcake and Heels because it’s a better version of the classic 2048 math game in my opinion. As you combine cupcakes or heels, new ones pop up and watching them multiply is so satisfying to me. It’s a mixture of strategy and surprise, making it super engaging. There is no competition in this game, as you are only trying to beat your own pervious high score so it can get boring if you play this too often. I feel like the less you play this game, the more engaging and fun it is when you do.

Solitaire

I enjoy Solitaire because it’s a game that I do not have a put a lot of thought or energy into. The beauty of Solitaire lies in its straightforwardness: no complicated rules or overwhelming graphics, just me, and the cards. Plus, there’s something incredibly satisfying about organizing the cards and completing a game.

Wordle

I think this is a super fun word game, simple yet addictive. I like that you are limited on how many times you can guess making it challenging. It’s a perfect way to test and add onto my vocabulary and the best part is that it’s quick to play, making it a perfect daily game to fit into my routine.