My Favorite Furry Content Creators

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes I feel surrounded by negativity. Watching the news has become incredibly depressing, and most social media platforms have creators who feel the need to comment on the current state of affairs. While activism and using a platform to enact change is important, sometimes it’s worthwhile to take a minute to distance yourself from the world.

Here are a few of the content creator critters that have helped me to escape!

Gumbus (@gumbu.s)

Gumbus is a funny-looking little cat. She is 2 years old and is considered a congenital disaster. She was born with many medical problems that have been resolved, and she now lives as a healthy lady. Gumbus content consists of trying on outfits, being compared to things in size (Gumbus is taller than an oven mitt, FYI), and answering the big questions (Gumbus says we are all bugs living in a jar and nobody is real except for Gumbus). Gumbus’ signature phrase is “very cool.” Very cool, Gumbus.

Maple & Waffles (@thegoldenbreakfastclub)

Maple and Waffles create sibling content. Maple is a 5-year-old golden retriever with a stereotypical golden personality, and Waffles is an orange polydactyl cat with very strict rules. Maple enjoys breakfast time, zoomies in the snow, and annoying Waffles. Waffles enjoys cuddles from the preferred human, lounging in the sun, and enforcing a 10:00 PM bedtime. I can relate to both. What an iconic duo!

Puddles (@puddlesforbrains)

Puddles is a special needs tortoiseshell cat. She has a traumatic brain injury that causes some silly behavior. Puddles struggles with depth perception, memory, and special awareness, so everyday tasks such as finding the food dish are very difficult. She is often compared to a Pokémon in an ice cave; she goes straight until she hits a dead end and uses the walls to navigate from there. Puddles is a very happy girl that is well supported by her humans and siblings, and even makes personalized content – for a donation, Puddles will wear an outfit of choice, display a message of choice, and be given a licky treat!

While I could go on for days, here are just a few of my favorite pet content creators.

Check them out if you want to experience a change in the media you consume – I promise these little guys will bring a smile to your face, especially if you’re missing a pet at home or just enjoy silly things.