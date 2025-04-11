The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At our Her Campus meeting this week our icebreaker was to rank our top five in a niche category. My group chose buildings on campus to rank. As a senior, I have spent a lot of time in the different buildings on campus and have a lot of different memories in many of them. So, I will be making my list of my top three favorite buildings.

Butler basement is obviously my favorite building on campus. If you know me you know I love Dance Team. I am constantly talking about how in my opinion the dance team the best team is. I have met my best friends on the dance team and am forever grateful for the team and Butler basement. I consider Butler basement my safe space. Yes it may have its flaws like getting way too hot during the warmer months, the floor that is slippery in many random spots, and it is always being locked on Mondays before class, but it is where the dance team becomes a family and that is more important than any of its flaws.

La Verna is another building that I love, and it is not just because it has matcha (that is a perk though). La Verna is my favorite study spot on campus. If I really need to lock in I go to La Verna. The library is a little too quiet for me and I get distracted in my room, but La Verna is the perfect place. I love sitting at a table by the fireplace, putting on my headphones, getting a matcha, and getting work done. I also like hanging with friends at La Verna; it is less crowded than the Hickey and is the perfect place for a good debrief after checking to see who is around of course. Plus, Venita never fails to make a great matcha which I am forever grateful for.

U-Min is my third favorite building. This is a new addition to my favorite buildings list that was only added this year. I am not a very religious person so in the past I have typically avoided Umin because I felt like an imposter whenever I stepped inside. Now I still have that feeling but it is slowly lessening every time I walk in for Her Campus meetings. I was scared when I first joined Her Campus because I only ever wrote for classes and was afraid, I would not do well with creative writing but this year I have fallen in love with writing and the girls in Her Campus. I associate Umin with Her Campus so, as I have fallen in love with Her Campus, I have fallen in love with U-Min.

I truly love all of Bonaventure and I will definitely miss all of the buildings but especially my favorite three buildings when I leave but I hope others learn to love the buildings as much as I do.