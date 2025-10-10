This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of girls enjoy necklaces, bracelets, rings. Which I do as well, but when it comes down to it, my favorite accessory isn’t that. It is actually a piercing.

My belly button piercing is the one accessory I cannot live without. My entire life I have had this belly button dysmorphia when it comes to the shape of mine. Due to the fact that I have evolved to different shapes and sizes throughout my life I think over time it changed the look of mine. Because of this I always wanted to get my belly button pierced. This way I would have a piece of jewelry that could accent the thing I tried so hard to hide.

In August of 2023, right before I was about to go off to college, I texted my best friend at the time this dream of mine. She was in full support and even said she would get hers done with me. We went together during Thanksgiving break and the deed was done. However, the story does not end here. Over the next few months I realized this piercing was not healing properly. Around 8 months later, I went back to the piercer and found out that it was actually pierced incorrectly.

She told me that she would re-pierce it, I just had to let it heal for two weeks. Not even trying to be dramatic, those were the longest two weeks of my life. My favorite accessory was gone; I no longer had the shiny piece of jewelry that turned one of my biggest insecurities into my pride and joy. Finally, after the long wait I was able to get it pierced again. But this story still does not end here.

Around two months after this I went on a weight loss journey. Because of this, the shape of my body was obviously going to change. This meant my belly button ended up changing positions entirely. Realistically looking back, I should have probably gone to get it pierced again, but this was not a thought in my mind at the time.

Flash-forward to this morning waking up, it started off as an average day for me. While eating breakfast I look down and see that my piercing had fully fallen out, and the skin had torn on my stomach. I was shocked and the first thing I thought was “Will I be able to get my belly button pierced again?”. Although I could go without it if I had to, I do not want to. I found a piercing place near my college and on my way I went.

I showed up there right when they opened and ask if there was anything they could do. They told me that the first two times I had my belly button pierced it was actually done incorrectly. I was stunned because I even went back the second time to get it done properly, and it still was not correct. They were able to finally put the piercing in the correct spot to where I should be able to heal without an issue.

Although not having a belly button piercing would not have been the end of the world for me. It is something that gives me peace of mind when it comes to a part of my body that is a major insecurity for me. But, for now at least I know that I am on the right track to having a belly piercing that should heal properly.