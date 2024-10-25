The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Frank Ocean is subjectively one of the best R&B artists of our generation. The way he is able to articulate a story through the use of music is unmatched. His ability to convey vulnerability, longing, self-discovery and lust is something that is so rare in modern music. His songs present a variety of emotions that can resonate with almost everyone. Frank Ocean seems to recognize that music was created to connect people and make them feel emotions that are not so easily felt. Every song is notable in its own, uniquely beautiful way, but I want to share some of my very favorites. I encourage you to listen to these songs with headphones full blast and a blank, open mind.

White Ferrari

“White Ferrari” opens with immediate vocals and what sounds like a deep synthesizer playing a rich and complex melody. He paints us a picture of him in the car, taking a drive with, potentially, a love interest. The melancholy of the instrumentals makes the scene feel distant and heavy. He begins talking about what it was like when he was 16, dumb and in love. He reminisces on the innocence of the time, saying “sweet sixteen, how was I supposed to know anything.” He talks about his love interest, who still brings him comfort to think about. He conveys that he is still hurting over the loss of his love. In the end, he sings “I’m sure we’re taller in another dimension,” showing that he believes that they could be together in another universe. Even more notable than the depth of the lyrics is the depth of the instrumentals. There is a constant, distant echo of his words, which paints a grieving, heartbroken tone. Different melodies from unrelated songs play periodically which, to me, says that those songs were played during the time he was with his love, and they bring him happiness when he listens back. Overall, this song makes the listener feel a sense of longing but also a calming feeling. A feeling that things will be okay, even in heartbreak. Moving on is possible.

Thinking ‘Bout You

The song opens with a violin and immediately goes into a low, synthesizer noise. He starts the song with “A tornado flew around my room before you came, excuse the mess it made, it usually doesn’t rain,” which means that he is unsuccessfully trying to suppress feelings of sadness and grief. The instrumentals, however, remain happy and almost upbeat (for a Frank Ocean song). This further puts up a mask and further conceals his true emotions. The lyrics “why did I think so far ahead” imply that he regrets putting so much thought and effort into a relationship just for it to end. If you listen hard enough, the lyrics are truly crushing, but the melody conveys a feeling of general contentment. This is one of my favorites simply because I like the way the music sounds. I just love how complex and thought out the instrumentals are.

Pink + White

The songs melody is very much happy. It feels nostalgic and dreamlike. The lyrics talk about what summer was like in his youth. While listening, you can almost feel the sun warming your skin. He refers to the sky as “pink and white.” It feels like you are spending time outside on a warm, summer night right at dusk. Throughout the song, there are various mentions of death. He hints that someone in his life had died, and he misses the time he could spend with during summertime. The harmonies throughout the song are so lush and create a feeling of bitter-sweet reflection. This song is best listened to driving around with your windows down.

Solo

Solo is an introspective song that explores themes of self isolation, liberation and self-discovery. The beat is minimalistic, but his voice is velvety and rich. The whole song has feelings of loneliness, contemplation and fearfulness toward the future. He reflects on past relationships, his search for his identity and even substance-fueled escapism. His lyrics are so poetic and each word is carefully chosen to make the listener feel precisely what he is feeling. At the end of the song, Ocean’s voice dissolves, leaving only a haunting melody behind and leaving the listener to relish in the beauty of solace and the comfort of their own presence.

These songs, along with the rest of Frank Ocean’s music, are more than just songs. They are art that has the ability to unite people through emotions that are nearly impossible to put into words. There is so much to love about Frank Ocean and his music. It is truly a marvel that he can do so much through song. So, when you have a moment, take a step back from all of life’s chaos and noise, and enjoy some Frank Ocean.