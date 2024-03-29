The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ladies, summer is almost here.

We are in spring, so you all know what that means, get your outfit options ready for the three months of freedom of the year.

On this note, I have been observing.

I have some calculations as to what all of the girlies will be wearing come late May, and I am excited.

It is going to be a combination of girly and chic with a touch of fun and exploration.

Let’s get into it.

Capris

Don’t look at me funny.

I can sense this trend.

Can you imagine the cutest pair of khaki low-waisted and flared capris paired with a kitten heel and a flowy top?

Your 2000s daydream is calling, and you should answer.

Also, sue me, they’re functional.

I am always between hot and cold and usually on the colder side.

Or even a leisure moment.

I saw a little something on Skims that looked like I could live in.

That’s right, capri leggings.

A reminder now that I have delved in that capris hold a bad taste in my mouth.

Sometimes all I can see is denim or athletic ones paired with an ankle sock and sneakers.

I just shivered.

But worry no more, the girls will right this wrong.

It is time to show those gorgeous calves off.

Sequins

You might just think I am on a 2000s kick right now, but you need to see the vision.

An orange tank with the prettiest grapefruit-colored sequins in a floral pattern.

I can see your tan reflecting off the shine of them now and it looks so good.

There is something so simplistic and feminine about sequins.

They’re not quite out there but they are.

They always mean fun.

Plus, who made clothes boring?

No, I do not want to be wearing a simple grey tee when I could be wearing something shiny.

Duh.

Florals

This top I have you envisioning leads me to my next point, florals. Everywhere.

I think that, again, one of the most prettiest and simplistic things is a flower.

The girls are good at getting the job done of applying the right amount of beauty with the most perfect sense of effortlessness.

This is found in flowers.

Flower necklaces, flowers on shoes, flowers on purses, all the works, it needs to happen.

We are women, we are beautiful and perfect and effortless. Let’s roll out troops.

Nothing cheugy though.

Chunky jewelry

This is something I see slowly coming back … but not fast enough.

I see the work being put in, those thick, abstract gold hoops.

I want to see those bangles!

I want to see those armcuffs!

I want to see those rings that don’t allow you to close your hand completely!

Wearing big jewelry is one of the ways to revamp any look.

This is a timeless fact.

I need the detail. I crave it.

Especially glass jewelry, I cannot wait.

Eyeshadow

For my final take, some of you may argue that it never left, but it did.

Eyeshadow left the station a while ago.

I hate to tell you.

We were all so tormented by the era from 2014 to 2018 of fanatic eyeshadow palettes in colors no one should wear.

I mean no one.

What was I doing with an eyeshadow palette with 49 colors?

Nothing good thats what.

The best way to do eyeshadow is to leave it to the simplest way to do it.

I am talking about your mother’s pharmacy palette from Neutragena with four colors and they are all a version of soft pink.

I beg of you.

Trust me.

It is the perfect combination for your beautiful eyes in that summer sun.

I could go on and on.

I have so many takes for this summer but I think it is all driven by excitement to actually be in the summer season.

I hope that you have guessed my theme for these takes, but if not, really have fun and enjoy the fun of clothes and accessories and dressing yourself.

All of these predictions remind me of fun and fresh and light and love.

Plus, they are all things that I think have gotten a bad rap throughout the years.

Let us redeem them and maybe feel a little more redemtion in ourselves because of it.

I can’t wait to see what you all come up with.