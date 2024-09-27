The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many of us grew up watching “Dora the Explorer” on television. I have a vivid memory of me and my younger sister sitting on the floor of my living room, singing along to the theme song. Growing up, it was important for my parents to encourage us to watch educational programs, rather than cartoons with seemingly no meaning. That is valid, and I will try to instill that concept on my future children someday, but why did my parents want me to watch a show teaching Spanish?

The truth is, it’s simply just because learning Spanish (or any second language) is a useful skill to keep in your back pocket. There have been several times in my life where I’ve encountered a Spanish-speaking person and I’ve been happy that I know the basics. Let’s just say, my Spanish speaking skills are not perfect, but they’ve come a long way since watching a little girl on my TV count to 10.

When I started elementary school, there was still an emphasis on learning the Spanish language. Every so often, my teacher would review colors and numbers, reminding my classmates and I that knowing these terms may come in handy someday.

Fast forward to middle school, and I was put into an official Spanish class, where I began to learn grammar structures and Hispanic history. At this point I began to understand the importance of learning this language. It was more than just a language, but a unique culture.

In 8th grade, my teacher taught us about the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos), which I had previously thought was the Mexican version of Halloween. The two holidays were very distinct and celebrated different traditions. This was a turning point for me in my life, being given the opportunity to understand and celebrate another culture’s holiday.

My freshman year of high school, I was given the opportunity to take a college-level Spanish course. The workload of this class was greater, and we focused more heavily on learning complex grammar structures and higher-level concepts. Although the class was a challenge, I worked hard and excelled.

At this same time, I had switched school districts. Going from a small private school to a somewhat larger public school, I finally had the opportunity to interact with peers who were Spanish-speaking, and I was happy to have some skills.

Last year, before my freshman year of college, I learned that I still had to take two more foreign language courses to meet the requirements for my major. It was a no brainer that I would take Spanish, so I signed up for a 9:30 section of Spanish 201. The class wasn’t easy and sometimes I struggled to wake up for it, but I had the best professor who made it an enjoyable experience.

I liked this professor so much that I took her section of Spanish 202 in the spring with my friend. We both enjoyed the class and agreed that learning the Spanish language and culture was important. I didn’t get an A in the class and to this day, I can’t carry a full conversation in Spanish, but at least I learned something.

After passing Spanish 202, I was done. I no longer need to take any language credits for my major, but that doesn’t mean that I’m done learning. I will keep my experiences from Spanish class close to my heart and stay open to learning about different cultures and the ways that they communicate.