My European Travel Bucket List

For some reason, all over my TikTok for you page has been all these videos about traveling. The best places to go, day in my life videos. The list goes on and on. So, I have been feeling extra inspired lately and thought I would add my own contribution and share my own travel bucket list.

The Amalfi coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is a stretch of coastline in southern Italy. It is such a beautiful place, and the most popular surrounding towns are Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello. Most people that I have seen recommend staying in Positano because of all its beauty and its amazing nightlife. I even saw a video on TikTok of someone clubbing in an underground cave. Positano also has really good shopping, and I have seen many great reviews on the town.

Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos is one of the most popular Islands of Greece. It is one of the most expensive lands, and it is mostly known for its beaches and nightlife. You will be able to live out all of your Mama Mia dreams in Greece and see the beautiful islands.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is the largest populous city in Portugal and has many beautiful sites to see. Personally, I think Portugal is a very interesting place to visit, but I have just seen so many amazing things about Lisbon, like their flea markets, their amazing pottery, and their famous trams that run along the streets all day long.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is a beautiful city in the Netherlands, and I feel like it is widely known for its amazing sightseeing and gorgeous views. The city is very nice, and it is so fun because of all of the water that surrounds Amsterdam and the canals that serve as roads. I also saw so many recommendations to get a boat tour through the canals to really get to know the city.

Paris, France

I feel that Paris is a must; it is definitely on everyone’s bucket list and has so much to offer, and I just want to live out my Emily in Paris dreams. The Eiffel Tower is a must-see, and I definitely would go on their famous Seine river cruise to get the best views of the Eiffel Tower.

Rome, Italy

The same goes for Rome as for Paris; it is just a must. I cannot die without seeing the Trevi fountain and getting lost in the beautiful streets of Rome. Of course, going to the Colosseum and the Vatican is also a must. Rome just has so many beautiful sights, museums, and churches to see.

London, England

London is the capital of England and the largest city. It is also home to many famous places like the Tower of London, the London Bridge, and Buckingham Palace. Some other musts in London are walking along Abbey Road like the Beatles, you can see where the prime minister lives, and the Horse Guards’ parade, and also take a trip to many of the museums to get a look at the amazing artwork.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is the largest city in the Czech Republic and has beautiful sites to see. You can see the iconic Charles Bridge, climb many of the towers in Prague to see the city from above, and I, of course, would check out the beautiful Prague Castle and try to catch the changing of the guards (which happens around noon).

Barcelona, Spain

Although I have already been to Spain, I did not get the chance to go to Barcelona. It is filled with beautiful beaches and super fun nightlife. I was sad to have missed out on seeing it, but I have so much love for Spain and would definitely go back to see even more of the country. Spain is a must-visit; it is so amazing, and I will never stop recommending it.

Dublin, Ireland