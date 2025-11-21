This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing about me is that I EAT UP a well-done plaza. One with an easy-to-navigate orientation, ideal parking, and a lot of the best businesses all squished together.

Many a time, I have spent the entirety of my day bouncing around my favorite plaza in Pittsford, New York. Dancing my way from store to store, finishing with a meal, and leaving like a new woman EVERY TIME. The lineup really is banger after banger.

However, no plaza can really have everything one desires. So, here is my dream plaza. All of my favorite stores and dining options, all in one spot.

Stores:

Barnes and Noble: The amount of time I have spent in this store alone should be studied. My plaza would definitely have a huge one with an escalator, just like the one in Pittsford.

Wegmans: Doubling as an amazing grocery store AND an eating option… who could complain?

Trader Joe’s: As a gluten-free girl who is also very health-conscious, this is my holy grail for grocery shopping. It is a must.

Ulta Beauty: This might be controversial, but I prefer ULTA to Sephora. Is that a crime? Sue me.

TJ Maxx: I mean, this one is self-explanatory.

Home Goods: If you give a girl a TJ Maxx, she’s gonna ask for a Home Goods. To go with the TJ Maxx, of course.

Lululemon: Love the aesthetic, love the clothes, love it all. My favorite place to window shop, since you can’t leave there without spending an arm and a leg…

Target: I am a Target girl through and through. I had to be brought back to reality when I almost declined attendance here at St. Bonaventure, with one of my reasons being the lack of a nearby Target…thanks, Mom, for the wake-up call. I absolutely love the school…still mourn my Target trips though.

Five Below: This store gets me good every time. I go in saying, “It’s fine, everything is $5!”. Guys… ten five-dollar items is still $50…makes me sick.

Forever 21: I don’t even know if this store exists anymore. My signature malls have cut them out. I also have never seen one outside of the mall..BUT my plaza would definitely have a perfectly functioning one that is a stand-alone building. I love a good deal, so I love this place!

Dining:

Starbucks: Got to start the shopping journey with a good drink… duh!

Olive Garden: I love this restaurant. They are accommodating for gluten-free people, which is the main reason I support it so much, but also… the endless salad is like a kiss from above.

Tully’s: This is a restaurant that is local to me, but needs to be included in this hypothetical plaza for sure. Tully’s Tenders and I go wayyyy back.

Jersey Mike’s: MY ONE TRUE LOVE. Gluten-free friendly. Yes, I am ordering my sandwich Mike’s way. Yes, I eat there multiple times a week when I am home.

Dairy Queen: Need a sweet treat after all the shopping is done, obviously. I am an ice cream girly… so give me that “Blizzard” right now, please.

Perhaps someday I will be very wealthy and can see to the development of this Audney-approved plaza of dreams. Until then, Pittsford Plaza…you will be seeing me.