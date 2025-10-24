My ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s fall, which means it’s Dancing with the Stars season. I have watched the show since I was little, as I love dancing and watching others dance. It is also one of the better competition shows that are on the air. I haven’t watched every season because it is hard to keep up with a weekly show when you’re so busy. This season, I have tried my hardest to watch it since I have heard about half of the “stars.”

I have very mixed feelings about this season. It’s a lot different than the DWTS I used to watch as a kid. The judges and hosts were a lot better. The judges have been throwing out nines and 10’s like they’re candy, which I just don’t agree with.

There also wasn’t a themed week every week. The themes are supposed to make the show fun, but they make the show boring for those who may have no interest in the theme for that week.

The show has also been catering more towards the younger audience recently. This is both good and bad. Older audiences may have no interest in the show due to half the cast being younger and most of the songs being ones that only younger audiences may know. The other week, they had TikTok week, which I thought was fun, but I’m sure that not everyone liked it.

This past week, they had a Wicked night, which I did not enjoy at all. I have never liked or seen Wicked, so I was a bit bored watching it. Surprisingly, I had the time to watch it live this week and was able to participate in voting. I enjoy getting a say in who I want to see stay on the show/go home.

I had to vote for Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, and Alix Earle. While watching, I was positive that there was going to be a double elimination, but there was not. I was not expecting Scott Hoying to go home at all, and I was very upset.

Overall, I have enjoyed the season so far. I am looking forward to Halloween night because that week always has the best dances in my opinion. The show has gone downhill but can definitely be fixed with new judges who actually know how to score and give better constructive criticism. I also wish that people who vote would do it on the quality of the dance and not just because they like that specific star or pro.