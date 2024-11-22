The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thankfully I have gotten out of my reading slump! I have been reading more than ever recently and it feels amazing. Since I can actually consider myself a reader again I have added many books to my TBR list. I have a pretty wide range of books on my TBR because I love fantasy and romance books but I also wanted to include some educational books on my reading list.

Before I start I should say I am currently reading the ACOTAR series by Sarah J. Maas. I am on the second book of the series “ A Court of Mist and Fury” (SO GOOD) but that leads me to say that the first books on my TBR list are the next three books in this series.

Besides those three books, here’s the rest of my TBR!

Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer

Every single environmental studies class I have taken in my college career has mentioned this book. I never found myself longing to read it but now I have a goal to read it before I graduate. The book follows the author’s life and her experience as an Indigenous woman as she demonstrates how all living things provide gifts and lessons.

The Paradise Problem- Christina Lauren

I read the book “Love and Other Words” and absolutely loved it. I actually was probably the fastest I have ever read a book. I love little romance books and bonus points if they are enemies to lovers which I believe this book follows.

The Christmas Tree Farm- Laurie Gilmore

I have never read one of Gilmore’s books but from what I can tell they are the perfect way to get in a festive mood. All I can imagine is on Christmas Eve and Christmas just snuggling up next to my fireplace with this little book. Also this book follows the grumpy x sunshine trope which I have been a fan of in the past but sometimes I can very easily get turned away from this trope as well.

Something in the Woods Loves You- Jarod K Anderson

This book would totally be out of my usual reading genre considering it is both nonfiction and poetry. This book shares the story of a young person finding strength and light through forming a connection with nature. I am hoping by reading this book it will give me a new perspective of nature. A perspective that I might not achieve if I do not ever leave my comfort zone.

P.S.: I Hate You- Lauren Connolly

This book is much anticipated and has such great reviews for a book that has not even been published yet. Once again I am probably the biggest fan of enemies to lovers and this book has that trope written all over it. I can just tell that this book will have me reminiscing on my study abroad trip.

