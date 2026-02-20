This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it is my favorite songs, movies, shows, foods, or drinks, I feel like I am constantly switching things up. So, here are some of my current favorites as we head into the spring season.

Music

My music taste is something that is always changing, whether it’s genres or artists. Right now, some of my favorite songs to listen to include “Somebody Like You” by Keith Urban, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” by ROLE MODEL, “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve, “Let It Happen” by Tame Impala, and “Sweet Nothing” by Taylor Swift.

I am almost positive that none of these songs were on any of my playlists about a month ago, but now here we are.

Movies

My favorite movie of all time will obviously never change (How to Lose a Guy in 10 days), but I have a couple of new films I have rotated into my favorites list. I actually just finished When Harry Met Sally and I will definitely be rewatching as soon as I have free time.

Another movie I am dying to rewatch is My Fault London, which is a newer movie. I have seen news that they are making a sequel, so obviously I have to rewatch (again).

Beverages

I know I am basic for this, but I am obsessed with Diet Coke right now. Unfortunately, I cannot fulfill this craving at the dining hall since we only have Pepsi, but you best bet every chance I am off campus, I am grabbing myself one.

Another drink I feel I need injected into my veins is the Pink Drink from Starbucks. I just rediscovered this drink about a month ago, and not going to lie, I have stopped at our campus Starbucks to grab one at least once a week since then.

Snacks

I am a snack girly through and through without fail. One of my absolute favorites right now is a big bowl of berries. Our dining hall rarely has good fruit, but when I see berries, I take advantage of the luxury.

Another snack I am loving is the Jalapeno Miss Vicky’s chips. They have the perfect amount of spice, and something about the packaging makes me feel like they aren’t as bad for you as most chips.

Since I am an avid snacker, I have to add at least one more: Dots’ pretzels. I feel like that is all I have to say, and if you haven’t tried them, run to the store and purchase them immediately.

I am sure all of these will change in a matter of weeks, but for now, these are some current favorites of mine.