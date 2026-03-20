My Current Favorite Makeup Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have worn makeup since I was in high school. Even though a lot of the products that I have worn have changed, there have been some consistent products. I have used some of these products for several years, and I started using some of them recently.

Elf Hydrating Camo Concealer

I have tried so many concealers over the years, I’ve lost count. I used the Maybelline Fit Me concealer for the longest time. Since I’ve started college, I have been using the Elf Hydrating Camo Concealer, and I love it. It covers my under eyes, and it’s affordable. I buy it at Target and Walmart for less than $10.

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

I have been using this powder since I started wearing makeup. It’s a lightweight formula, and a little goes a long way. It’s also affordable, costing less than $20. I used to use the Matte Poreless Pressed Face Powder, but I have found this one to be the most effective one.

Benefit Silky Soft Powder Blush

My sister gave me this blush for Christmas. The packaging is gorgeous. It’s a scene of a lake with a tree and a sailboat, and it’s pink. It’s a powder blush, and it goes on effortlessly. The other blush that I have used for years is the Rare Beauty Liquid Blush. I absolutely love it, and it’s a great option if you are looking for a liquid blush.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

This is my favorite mascara of all time. I have used it since my senior year of high school, and I can’t count the number of times that I have repurchased it. It’s inexpensive, good quality, and amazing overall. If you have never tried this mascara, I highly recommend it.

E.l.f Lip Oil

I have been using the e.l.f lip oil for several years, and I love it. It’s a shiny, non-sticky consistency, and it lasts all day. The colors that it comes in are also beautiful. It also costs less than $10.

I have learned that drugstore makeup products are the way to go. They are inexpensive, and they work great. I refuse to buy a $50 makeup product when brands like e.l.f and Maybelline have similar products that work just as well, if not better. There are a few products that I have from high-end makeup brands that I love, but I have been using drugstore makeup since I started wearing makeup, and I will always go back to purchasing it.