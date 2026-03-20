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makeup on table
makeup on table
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SBU | Culture

My Current Favorite Makeup Products

Lindsay Whitaker Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have worn makeup since I was in high school. Even though a lot of the products that I have worn have changed, there have been some consistent products. I have used some of these products for several years, and I started using some of them recently.

Elf Hydrating Camo Concealer

I have tried so many concealers over the years, I’ve lost count. I used the Maybelline Fit Me concealer for the longest time. Since I’ve started college, I have been using the Elf Hydrating Camo Concealer, and I love it. It covers my under eyes, and it’s affordable. I buy it at Target and Walmart for less than $10.

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

I have been using this powder since I started wearing makeup. It’s a lightweight formula, and a little goes a long way. It’s also affordable, costing less than $20. I used to use the Matte Poreless Pressed Face Powder, but I have found this one to be the most effective one.

Benefit Silky Soft Powder Blush

My sister gave me this blush for Christmas. The packaging is gorgeous. It’s a scene of a lake with a tree and a sailboat, and it’s pink. It’s a powder blush, and it goes on effortlessly. The other blush that I have used for years is the Rare Beauty Liquid Blush. I absolutely love it, and it’s a great option if you are looking for a liquid blush.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

This is my favorite mascara of all time. I have used it since my senior year of high school, and I can’t count the number of times that I have repurchased it. It’s inexpensive, good quality, and amazing overall. If you have never tried this mascara, I highly recommend it.

E.l.f Lip Oil

I have been using the e.l.f lip oil for several years, and I love it. It’s a shiny, non-sticky consistency, and it lasts all day. The colors that it comes in are also beautiful. It also costs less than $10.

I have learned that drugstore makeup products are the way to go. They are inexpensive, and they work great. I refuse to buy a $50 makeup product when brands like e.l.f and Maybelline have similar products that work just as well, if not better. There are a few products that I have from high-end makeup brands that I love, but I have been using drugstore makeup since I started wearing makeup, and I will always go back to purchasing it.  

Lindsay Whitaker

SBU '28

Lindsay Whitaker is from Rochester NY and is a member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter. Lindsay is excited to write about self-care, fashion, and pop culture. She is also excited to write and meet all of the other girls in this chapter.

Lindsay is currently a sophomore majoring in marketing, and she has joined other clubs such as the American Marketing Association, club tennis, and the dance team.

In her free time, Lindsay enjoys watching shows, hanging out with friends, and playing tennis. She has also been working with kids for years, and she works as a camp counselor during the summer. She also loves to shop, and hang out with her family.