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Back image of 4 women hugging each other
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SBU | Life > Experiences

My Community Of Women

Sadie Kazacos Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a woman is so powerful. For Women’s History Month, I want to share some of the reasons I celebrate girlhood and what being a woman means to me.

My family is full of powerful, encouraging, talented, and kind women. I have many aunts and cousins who helped teach me what it means to be a woman. Of course, I have learned the most from my beautiful mother and sister.

My sister has always been a role model of girlhood for me. She taught me how to do my makeup and how to match my clothes. But most importantly, she is the reason I am confident. My sister is one person in my life who I know will always have my back. She shows me that I have friendship, love, happiness, and girlhood all around me.  

My mom taught me to keep my room clean and to fold my laundry right away (which I still don’t do). But the biggest lesson she showed me is the importance of kindness. My mom always said to include everyone, make sure no one feels left out, and talk to the person sitting alone.

She taught me empathy and acceptance of all people. I grew up with a mother who was there for me through everything. She accepted all of my mistakes and flaws and continued to show me how to be a better person. I would be nowhere without her guidance.

My aunt reminds me that I always have a village of people to lean on. For some, this village is friends, but mine is family. When I am struggling, my aunt is there for me.

Her motivational quotes and daily life lessons show me how lucky I am to grow up with a circle of women who are there for each other. She is the most generous person I know and always reminds me that she’s proud of me. The women in my family often refer to us as a tribe. This tribe showed me what girlhood is all about.

“The women who raise us, who grow up alongside us, who meet us along the way and love us… these women are invaluable and irreplaceable. They have weathered their own storms and met their own challenges, and they have stood beside us as we met and overcame ours. They celebrated our joys and formed a circle around us in our sorrows. They are the meaning of clan, family, and love. The gratitude for the blessing of them cannot be understated.”

This quote encapsulates what being a woman means to my family and me. Uplifting others while overcoming your own challenges. It means celebrating life and the love around us. Girlhood is so beautiful, and I am forever grateful to the women who showed me its power.

Sadie Kazacos

SBU '27

Sadie Kazacos is a student contributor to the St. Bonaventure Her Campus chapter. She writes about her hobbies and relationships, fitness, and book reviews.

She is currently a second-year student at St. Bonaventure, graduating early in May of 2027. She is involved in SBU Book Club, Power Yoga Club, Bona Buddies, and the start of the new Outdoors Club. She is a Strategic Communications major hoping to pursue a job in the world of content creation after graduation.

Outside of campus, Sadie loves all things health and wellness. Going to the gym is her favorite part of every day. She hikes in the summer months and loves to be outside snowboarding in the winter. She enjoys reading and crocheting in her spare time. She loves to travel and was granted the experience of studying abroad in Oxford, England last summer.