My Community Of Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a woman is so powerful. For Women’s History Month, I want to share some of the reasons I celebrate girlhood and what being a woman means to me.

My family is full of powerful, encouraging, talented, and kind women. I have many aunts and cousins who helped teach me what it means to be a woman. Of course, I have learned the most from my beautiful mother and sister.

My sister has always been a role model of girlhood for me. She taught me how to do my makeup and how to match my clothes. But most importantly, she is the reason I am confident. My sister is one person in my life who I know will always have my back. She shows me that I have friendship, love, happiness, and girlhood all around me.

My mom taught me to keep my room clean and to fold my laundry right away (which I still don’t do). But the biggest lesson she showed me is the importance of kindness. My mom always said to include everyone, make sure no one feels left out, and talk to the person sitting alone.

She taught me empathy and acceptance of all people. I grew up with a mother who was there for me through everything. She accepted all of my mistakes and flaws and continued to show me how to be a better person. I would be nowhere without her guidance.

My aunt reminds me that I always have a village of people to lean on. For some, this village is friends, but mine is family. When I am struggling, my aunt is there for me.

Her motivational quotes and daily life lessons show me how lucky I am to grow up with a circle of women who are there for each other. She is the most generous person I know and always reminds me that she’s proud of me. The women in my family often refer to us as a tribe. This tribe showed me what girlhood is all about.

“The women who raise us, who grow up alongside us, who meet us along the way and love us… these women are invaluable and irreplaceable. They have weathered their own storms and met their own challenges, and they have stood beside us as we met and overcame ours. They celebrated our joys and formed a circle around us in our sorrows. They are the meaning of clan, family, and love. The gratitude for the blessing of them cannot be understated.”

This quote encapsulates what being a woman means to my family and me. Uplifting others while overcoming your own challenges. It means celebrating life and the love around us. Girlhood is so beautiful, and I am forever grateful to the women who showed me its power.