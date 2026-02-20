My Co And I

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now, I am a Resident Advisor, as mentioned in my previous articles, and my co-RA, Ella, is also part of this club.

We have a picture together from last year, and little did I know then that she would become one of my best friends… at least I think so, lol.

Going into this, I was beyond scared that no one would like me, whether I would enjoy it, or simply if I would do well in this job. The constant anxiety rushed through me.

And the thing is… that at that time, Ella was my Co. The day I found out was move-in day, and to be completely honest, I didn’t really know her as a person. I knew her name and what she looked like, but I was excited to learn more. I had met her in Her Campus, but I never met her.

Now, when I open my bible, I thank god that she is my co-RA, and I genuinely mean it in so many ways.

We click, like two peas in a pod, like the Chinese symbol, Yin and Yang. The feeling of looking into her eyes and her mine, and seeing our souls, almost in a bare way, but never have I felt more loved, cared for, and appreciated.

I can only explain this by the way we talk to, read the other’s body language, and talk. When either are talking, we could stumble on words (mostly me), take a breath, and we know exactly what the other plans on saying. No matter what we say, it clicks in my brain.

If you have ever met Ella, she is the sweetest, kindest, most hopeful, and helpful human on earth, and I truly mean it. I am the opposite at times, but this balances us perfectly. I say what I mean, even if it is a little mean; my face says what I am thinking, and when I am upset, she will talk in a calm tone. But if people are rude to her, I will be the mean person.

Now this is not a fault of hers at all, but mine, probably.

But we are two halves of a whole.

Even though our time together is sometimes short and we only see each other a few times during the day, we know exactly what helps. In my worst moments, she will pick up the slack of the week, and vice versa.

My last semester was a rough one, but any time I talked to her, judgment never darkened across her eyes, and she would never put more onto my plate than I could handle. Anything that I am struggling with, she is there to help me work through it all.

So, this past semester has taught me a lot of things, and sometimes the job isn’t fun. But I hope whoever put Ella and me together is blessed, because I truthfully can not thank them enough for pairing us.

You have given me the best blessing in disguise.