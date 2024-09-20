The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m an education major, so I’ve had tons of inspiration from teachers that led me to this career choice. We have all had amazing teachers, and we’ve all had teachers who were not our cup of tea. I’ve had more good experiences with teachers, and two teachers stick out the most. One teacher is my mom, Mrs. Billings, she taught English for 8th grade, and I had her for 10th grade English. Another teacher was my Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Rogers, with who I also did student teaching during my senior year in high school.

I am forever grateful for my teachers, even the ones I didn’t have. All teachers are different and inspire in one way or another. When I think of the teachers who inspire me, I always think of how kind and open-minded they are along with how fun and organized they are.

My mom has inspired me for the past 18 years, I’ve wanted to teach since I was little, and that is because of her. I used to make my little brother play school with me, he would sit so patently and listen to be “teach” and write on the chalkboard. Sometimes I would make him do work and I would grade it. My mom would come home every day from work and tells good and bad stories and I remember listening in such admiration even today I will sit at the dinner table and just listen to her day and everything going on in her district.

Mrs. Rogers is one of those teachers that’s just unforgettable. She was life-changing for me and plenty of others too. She is so amazing at her job I went back to her room as an adult and got to re-experience how she taught. Watching her work from an adult’s point of view and as a person looking to become a teacher was even more inspiring because I got to see how she built relationships with all her students and even her cooperating teachers. She treated everyone with such great respect and kindness, it made me feel like I made the right choice in my career because she is who I want to be when I grow up when I graduate when I get my dream job.

These women changed my life and I know everyone has to have that 1 teacher that changed their life in one way or another. Everyone must have that one person who had such an impact on their life and pushed them in the right direction. My mom and Mrs. Rogers are mine; they are the ones who inspire me to this day to do my best, work hard, treat everyone with kindness, be open-hearted, be open-minded, and just be the best person I can be.

Being a teacher isn’t for everyone, but everyone teaches someone. Everyone has an inspirer or a role model. I like to think I inspire someone whether it’s a friend, a younger sibling, or the students I had over the summer. My mom and Mrs. Rogers inspire more people than just me, their dedication and kindness they have for their job is contagious. I hope everyone has found or will find their Mrs. Rogers or their Mrs. Billings (My mom).