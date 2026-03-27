My Access To Birth Control Is Not Your Political Debate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Birth control has existed in some form for decades, and today it serves as a crucial tool for many women. Despite this, there continues to be an ongoing debate about its use and importance, especially when conversations around women’s rights and healthcare take center stage during Women’s History Month.

Many people argue that birth control encourages casual sex or increases abortion rates. What often gets overlooked, however, is that birth control serves a much broader and more essential purpose: women’s health, autonomy, and quality of life.

For many, birth control is not a choice rooted in lifestyle but in necessity.

I got my first period at 13, and from the beginning, something felt off. My cycles were irregular; sometimes I would get my period twice a month for weeks at a time, while other months I wouldn’t get one at all. On top of that, I experienced excruciating pain and extremely heavy periods.

At first, I assumed this was normal, that this was just something I had to deal with. Like a lot of young girls, I was taught about what a period was, but what I wasn’t taught was what a “normal” period should look like, so I normalized my pain. But after opening up to a few people, I realized that what I was experiencing wasn’t typical.

That’s when birth control was suggested to me as a possible solution.

Even then, I was scared. I had heard so many negative things, claims that it would disrupt my natural hormones, cause long-term damage, or somehow “change” me. The stigma surrounding birth control made it difficult to even consider asking for help. It felt like I was doing something wrong just by thinking about it.

The stigma is something many women face. Birth control is often framed as controversial rather than medical, judged more through personal beliefs than through scientific understanding. That kind of narrative can make people hesitant to seek help, even when they are in pain.

Thankfully, my mom was incredibly supportive. She listened to my concerns, took me to the doctor, and helped me navigate a conversation that I was too nervous to start on my own. With her support, I was able to access the medication I needed.

Before starting birth control, my symptoms affected nearly every part of my life. I missed school, fell behind on assignments, skipped sports practices, and even withdrew from social activities. It felt like my body was controlling my life instead of the other way around.

And that’s something that often gets left out of this conversation: how much untreated menstrual issues can take away from someone’s everyday life. Education, mental health, relationships, and confidence can all be impacted.

After starting birth control, things changed. My period became more regular, the pain became manageable, and I was finally able to function day-to-day. I could go to school consistently, spend time with friends, and feel like myself again.

It didn’t just improve my physical health; it helped me regain a sense of routine, confidence, and normalcy.

Birth control is not just about preventing pregnancy; it is used to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including hormonal imbalances, severe cramps, acne, endometriosis, and irregular cycles. For many women, it is a necessary treatment that has made a significant difference in their health.

When birth control is reduced to a moral or political debate, it overlooks the reality that for many, it’s simply healthcare. While birth control isn’t the right solution for everyone, for many people, including me, it can be an essential form of care.

During Women’s History Month, conversations about women’s rights often focus on progress, what has been achieved, and what still needs to change. Access to birth control is a huge part of that conversation. The ability to make decisions about your own body and access necessary healthcare is not just a privilege, it’s a fundamental right.

My ability to function day-to-day should not be up for debate because of someone else’s personal beliefs or political agenda.

Women’s health is not a trend, a controversy, or a talking point. It’s a necessity.

And for me, birth control was never about choice in the way people assume. It was about relief, stability, and finally feeling in control of my own body.