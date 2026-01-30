My 2025 Crying Wrapped

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I get side eyes, I saw another girl do this on social media—presenting a crying “Wrapped” of the times she cried that year. I like keeping track of things like how often I wash my hair, what books I read in a month, and decided to randomly track when I cried the past couple of years, just out of curiosity. It wasn’t anything complicated; I’d literally go over the chart page in my planner and write down what I cried about that day (if at all), and why. After seeing this girl do it online, I had to make my own crying wrapped up and share it. Also, this is based on emotions, not including allergies and stuff.

I cried 37 times this year.

Honestly, that isn’t even that much if you think about it. 365 days in the year. Only 37 cries. Not bad. It’s also about one cry every 10 days, although my crying was (for the most part) much more spread out than that.

My worst month was May.

I cried eight times in May. That also doesn’t even sound that bad, maybe once or twice a week. I know the reason this was my top month, though—but we’ll get to that later on.

My best months were July and October.

I didn’t cry at all during these months! Even if I didn’t, though, I know it wasn’t sunshine and rainbows the entire time, either. I guess my hormones took a little vacation, and that held it all in.

My top reasons for crying in 2025:

Being lonely

Saying goodbye (lots of that this past year)

Hockey

Movies/TV Shows

Men

Cramping



Going hand in hand with this list, I also tried to track the…

Top place I cried:

My bed and bedroom

In the bar

At the ice rink

Backstage

I didn’t track times, but most of these came at night, especially the ones in bed.

My top crying day of 2025 was… May 16.

I cried eight times on this day (at least). This was the day of my dance studio’s recital. It was also my senior show, and my studio lets the seniors write little goodbye speeches to say at the end. I know that reading mine over got me teary, so reading it on stage went…interestingly. After the curtains closed, though, I let it ALL out, and so did my friends. It was very bittersweet, but thankfully not the end of my dance journey.

Overall, this was a super fun topic to put together, even if some of my friends think I’m crazy for keeping track. 37 cries doesn’t even come close to the hundreds of smiles and laughter I also had. This year, I will continue to keep track, although so far, I don’t have too many records yet.