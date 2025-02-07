The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While it has been two months since Spotify Wrapped came out, I will never get over it. I love seeing my top artists and songs (even though I could probably predict who and what they will be).

I love talking about music and my favorite artists. Among Lana Del Rey, David Kushner and Frank Ocean, lies my #1, Rihanna.

Ever since I was a child I was listening to “Diamonds” off the small, old iPod that was used for Apple Music and games. Our playlist only had four songs on it, so “Diamonds” was always playing. That is when I first listened to her voice.

After years of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan in my elementary and middle school years, I was finally brought back to Rihanna. My friends and I would jam to “Stay” while closing the ice cream shop. We would put so much emotion into it, using the broom stick as a dancing partner and a scoop as the microphone. That is when I started adding even more songs to my playlist.

And yes, her music is “old” 2010s hits. But that is what I love. It is nostalgic and perfect for late night car rides.

The song that took #1 on my wrapped was “Breakin’ Dishes.” Which I was not surprised at all. I listened to this all year long. Whenever I was given aux, this was a song that ended up on there. Everything about it makes me feel like I should get up and dance. And you already know, I am listening to music while writing and I reminded myself to put it in the queue. So go put it on your playlist too!

Some of my other favorites of hers are “We Found Love”, “Love on the Brain”, “Umbrella”, “Needed Me” and “Shut Up and Drive”.

Here is a little more about Rihanna that you may have not known. She is not only a music artist, but she is also a successful businesswoman. Fenty Beauty is her cosmetics brand. The brand is known for its broad inclusivity for all skin types. “Dare to do something new or different,” is a quote found on her website. Encouraging her listeners and customers to be brave and explore not only her makeup, but all that life has to offer.

I not only love Rihanna because of her voice and amazing music, but also because of her personality and confidence. She is proud of who she is and knows her worth. She is known for her advocacy for body positivity and loving who you are. Her kindness reflects her true success.

So, this is your sign to make Rihanna your #1 this year. I am sure she will be in my top five as well, and many of her songs will follow.