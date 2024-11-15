The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s inevitable for our lips start to dry out as we progress into the fall months. Here are my top five lip products I recommend for keeping your lips plump and moisturized as we progress into the fall months.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

I’m sure you’ve seen this popular salve trending all over TikTok—but in case you haven’t, I’m here to tell you yes, it’s worth the price tag. Clocking in at $24 per tube, this 100% vegan lip balm is available in nine different flavors. I love this lip product because it feels so luxurious on the lips (literally like butter). It’s perfectly glossy without leaving that sticky residue we all hate.

LUSH Lip Sugar Scrub

An often forgotten and crucial step for keeping your lips soft and plump is exfoliating. The first time I tried a LUSH lip scrub was in middle school, and I was immediately sold when I found out they’re completely edible. The flavor options are decadent with flavors like cookie dough, bubblegum, gingerbread, and watermelon sugar. Each pot is $13.50, and truly the best part is licking off the yummy sugar once you’re done!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Don’t let the name fool you, this hydrating lip mask doesn’t have to be worn at night! My favorite thing about the Laneige lip mask is its long wear and glossy finish. This product lasts a long time—even after eating and drinking, it’s still noticeable on my lips. At $24 per pot, the price is justifiable because a little goes a long way. Not to mention, some of the flavors (like berry and sweet candy) leave a nice tint and flush of color on the lips.

Carmex

When I was little, my lips used to get severely chapped. My parents used to have to pin me down to smear Carmex on my lips. Now, it has become a staple for me. I love Carmex because it is a great affordable option that you can find at any drug or grocery store. Each tube is only a little over a dollar, and the company has branched out from their original product by introducing new sticks and flavors. These include strawberry, mango, cherry, and even cupcake batter. After being bombarded with a plethora of new lip products to try, sometimes what’s tried and true is best—and for me that’s Carmex.

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm

Burt’s Bees is another essential brand for me. If you’ve ever tried their lip balm (which I’m sure you have), then you know that its application is smooth and instantly moisturizing. Not to mention they’re reasonably priced at $3.99 per stick. Although they come in a wide variety of flavors, I want to give an honorable mention to Pumpkin Spice. If you want fall vibes and an effective lip balm, this product kills two birds with one stone!