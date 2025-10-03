Must Buys From Sephora

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are my must-haves from Sephora in summer (and September) 2025:

FACE PRODUCTS:

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation

I used this every day over the summer. From just running errands during the day to getting dinner at night. It was the most perfect transition formula. It was buildable, lightweight, and gave my skin everything it needed to just look a bit more even. This was my most grabbed product out of anything in my bag, and I have repurchased this numerous times.

Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick by Charlotte Tilbury

This glow stick, just like the Hourglass skin tint, gave my skin the perfect summer glow for a warm and sunny day. It was easy to apply with just the swipe of the stick and blended smoothly. I used this under products if I wanted a glowy look, or it can go by itself if I want a natural glow.

Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer by Tower 28

This lightweight concealer is just like the name says it is: hydrating. This left my skin feeling so soft and smooth that I have to reach for it every day. The most perfect look for class or added with the above skin tints to create a night look.

Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer by Hourglass

Just like their skin tint, this was one of my top products, not just in 2025, but for the past three years. I have lost count of how many times I have repurchased this concealer. If you are looking for the opposite of the Tower 28 concealer, this one is for you. It is heavy-duty, buildable, and almost foundation-like, which looks stunning in photographs.

SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer® by Makeup by Mario

One of the most underrated products, the Makeup by Mario skin enhancer, is a product not talked about enough. Its creamy formula makes it look seamless on the skin and adds the perfect glow for every day.

EYE PRODUCTS:

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara by Benefit Cosmetics

This is the perfect mascara for you if you are searching for long lashes that reach the sky and make your eyes pop. Using this mascara with an eyelash curler will have your lashes looking amazing.

Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush by Rare Beatuy

This is the perfect mix of a blush and a highlighter in one. When this product is added to your cheeks, it gives you a glow that looks like it is coming from within. With many shades to choose from, there is an option for everyone.

Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment by Olehenrickens

One of the most hydrating and gorgeous lip balms that lasts for hours with no need for reapplication every 20 minutes. This lip balm comes in neutral shades, along with a glittery shade for more of a fun look. I have purchased this lip balm in almost every shade and have never been disappointed when putting it on my lips.