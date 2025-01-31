The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I typically would not consider myself a movie girl, but when it comes to Oscar season, or a cheesy romance, count me in. When I get asked my favorite movie, I respond with “Tangled”, but of course “How to lose a guy in 10 days” is my runner-up.

When I think of movie watching, I think of sitting on my bed with my computer or the occasional theater visit, but Christmas break this year gave me a whole new style of watching movies, and for me, it was a personal favorite.

The story begins with a question of what to eat for dinner. Gathered in my living room, my family pondered this, as I suggested pizza and a movie. Soon, I was off to pick up the pizza. That night I watched “Out of My Mind” with my mom and sister, a movie that centers a girl with cerebral palsy who is incredibly intelligent and in a program to integrate her into the “regular” classroom.

After that night, movie night was every night. I had stalked up on hot chocolate packets and a list of unwatched movies I promised myself I would someday get to.

My Christmas gift of a St. Bonaventure mug became my moms hot chocolate mug and mine varied every day, but regardless of my choice of cup, the routine was the same. I would pick a movie and we would sip on our gourmet hot chocolate.

Our list of movies spanned far and wide, from cute, romance movies like “To all the boys I loved before” to coming-of-age movies such as “Are you there God, It’s me Margaret” (That’s my moms name!!), and Oscar predicted movies like “Conclave” and “Blitz”.

Those moments are so special to me, because regardless of the quality of the movie (some were definitely not Oscar winners), or the quality of how well my phone played the movie (sometimes just stopping in the middle), I truly enjoyed every moment.

Every time the movie paused, my mom would ask, “Is this a still movie?” keeping a positive mood even when I couldn’t get it to start again.

I love spending quality time with those who are so important to me, and I love having my “thing” with someone. For me and my mom, it was a movie and hot chocolate this break.

As much as I love being back on campus and starting up with my classes, I miss those nights I spent with my mom rewatching classics, exploring new genres, and occasionally accidentally putting on a movie that was a bit too risqué for either of our tastes. (Sorry about that one mom).

My first night back on campus I got a text from my mom asking, “Where is my hot chocolate?” It is sad that those days had to come to an end, but against my moms constant persisting, I had to come back to school. My nightly movies turned to textbooks and my hot chocolate to caffeine, but I will always treasure the hours spent with my mom this break.

The only thing I ask myself now is what movie is next.