More Than Just Words: Female Authors who Made History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a future female English teacher, I think it is important to draw attention to some of the most influential women in literature. There is something so compelling and inspiring about reading an amazing novel that was written by an influential woman, especially one who wasn’t afraid to write fearlessly and unapologetically. For Women’s History Month, I would like to take some time to recognize powerful female voices in the literary world.

Charlotte Bronte

Charlotte Brontë is only one of many notable female writers. What many people probably don’t know is that Brontë often wrote and published under a male name, so that her work would be accepted and successful. Despite this being somewhat of an unfair limitation, Brontë obeyed anyway. During her time, female writers were not taken seriously, and she knew that if she wanted to succeed, she would have to resort to publishing under a male name. She also wrote strong, powerful female leads and managed to tackle some intense and unexpected themes in her writing.

Jane Austen

Yet another extremely powerful female author. Like Bronte, Austen has also gained lots of recognition today for many of her books being turned into movies. Jane Austen was known for her writing being witty, as well as featuring strong female characters who can only be described as ahead of their time. Her work challenged traditional beliefs that women were weak and dependent on men. Her writing introduced the idea that women could be strong, intelligent, and independent.

Louisa May Alcott

Similar to Brontë, Louisa May Alcott also wrote and published her work under a male name so that she could be accepted in the literary and publishing world. Her work was thought-provoking, and she explored complex topics like gender roles and family dynamics in unconventional ways. Little Women was actually based on her own upbringing: an intense story about women growing up during the Civil War.

Virginia Woolf

Her writing is described as beautiful and groundbreaking by professionals in the literary world. Like many of the other authors mentioned, she was able to successfully challenge traditional gender roles in her writing, inspiring change. Her work is often applauded for its prose and beautiful language. Her intelligence and careful craft are obvious in her work, making her a notable author to include in this article.

All of these authors are so impactful and important, not only to the world of literature but in terms of feminism, too. They proved time and time again that women’s voices are powerful and deserve to be heard. As a female future English teacher, I find their voices and stories inspiring. I want their work to be recognized, so that people can see that there is more to literature than what is written on the page. Good literature and stories inspire people to create change, and these authors managed to do just that.

