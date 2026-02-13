More Than Just Nail Polish

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you have probably listened to me talk about my nails at least 100 times. I love having my nails done. When nothing else about me is put together, you can count on me having a fun nail design to make myself feel whole.

But doing my nails isn’t just about appearance.

At first glance, it may just seem like a small hobby of picking a color and painting it on (and trust me, I wish it were that easy). But over time, it has become something much more meaningful. It can turn a moment of quiet in a chaotic week as a college student into a chance to slow down and focus on something creative.

Doing your own nails most definitely teaches you patience. I’ve learned a lot over the past few years. You learn that rushing usually leads to smudges, which leads to messes, which occasionally lead to some major meltdowns. That is a lesson that can cross into other parts of life. Good things usually take time, care, and attention.

When I first started doing my own nails, I focused on getting everything perfect. But perfection is rarely when the growth happens. Small smudges and wonky lines have taught me so many lessons.

Each time I tried a new design or color, I stepped slightly outside my comfort zone. Choosing something bold or different became a way of trusting my own decisions rather than worrying about what everyone else thinks.

That trust is where the confidence really starts. It grows when you let yourself learn without constantly worrying about making mistakes.

There is a special kind of confidence that builds when you learn to do things on your own. Doing your own nails may seem small, but it is a reminder that you are capable of learning new skills with practice and patience.

First attempts may not turn out exactly how you imagined, but that’s the fun part of learning. Each time you try again, your hand gets steadier, and your designs improve. Slowly, what once felt difficult becomes natural.

It is a strong power to know you are capable of teaching yourself a new skill. You begin to trust your ability to grow. From doing my nails, I’ve learned that confidence isn’t about immediate success; it’s about keeping going even when it gets difficult.

What seems like a simple routine is actually a beautiful act of independence. It’s a reminder that I am capable, creative, and always learning. Confidence doesn’t have to be saved for major milestones. Sometimes it is built in the moments of just finishing something you started. Something that makes you feel happy and whole.