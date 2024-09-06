The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This summer, like most college students, I worked a job in my hometown. However, my experience was much different than most college students. I worked at a nursing home called Matulaitis Rehabilitation and Skilled Care located in Putnam, Connecticut. It was a truly life-changing experience and I am very grateful to have worked there in the therapeutic recreation department.

The home has a very rich history. It was founded in 1968 by the Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The reason that the home is named Matulaitis is because Blessed George Matulaitis was the one who founded the Sister’s congregation. The sisters built the home with the help of the Lithuanian community and government grants. Blessed George took his motto from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans 12:21 which is, “Vince malum in bono” which translates to “Conquer evil with good”. The sisters also use this motto, and so Matulaitis uses “Good conquers!” as theirs.

I had the opportunity to work with my mother who very kindly drove me there every day since she also worked in the office of the nursing home. I started just a few days after I moved out which was pretty stressful. I worked in the recreation department which meant that I got to interact with the residents a lot. Doing this job helped me to learn more about myself and about those much older than me. I loved going into work every day and seeing the residents’ smiling faces and getting to hear their stories even if I’ve heard it multiple times.

A typical day for me for me included making coffee for residents and passing it out, taking them to the chapel and sitting with them, taking them back after chapel, talking with them, doing various activities with them and calling bingo and then putting on a movie for them. I was on my feet all day so I would always be tired after a long day of working.

Talking to the residents was always the highlight of my day. Some of the things they would say would make me laugh hysterically and other times they would make me sad. They would frequently tell me about their families and also how they loved me working there. One time a resident and I wore the same colored shirt and it made her day and also made me feel good.

Once again, working at Matulaitis was a life changing experience. I learned many things about myself and my life. I’m looking forward to going back to work over winter break because even though it can be stressful at times, I get a lot out of it.