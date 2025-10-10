More Than A Mom-My Bestfriend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My mom is my best friend. Let me tell you why.

My mom had me as a teenager so essentially, we got to grow up together. She was a senior in high school when she got pregnant with me, and she even walked across the graduation stage nine months pregnant. But she did not care, she knew that she was meant to be a mother, and nothing was going to stop her.

She faced many hardships; people are truly nasty when you get pregnant in high school. She was told many times she would never amount to anything, and neither would her children. But oh boy where they wrong. My mom had two kids before she turned twenty years old, and that never stopped her success.

With two children, she went to college and became a registered nurse while also working full time. She graduated college and continued to further her education to where she is now. But when I was younger, I used to get so mad she was not around all the time like my friends’ mothers were.

We never got along super while when I was a teenager, I always thought she wasn’t around enough, or she was too protective or too overbearing but that’s not the case; she just wanted what was best for me. I mean we never got along, constantly arguing and me not speaking to her but that’s normal for a teenage girl and a young mother. It’s her first time living too but I didn’t understand that at the time.

Now I understand her and the things she does. She’s young and still learning life as she goes, but if we never had the time of arguing I don’t think we would be as close as we are now.

I love my mom more than anything else in this world. She is the first person I call when I’m sad or have good news. I mean, when my ex-boyfriend and I broke up I called her as soon as we got off the phone. When I received a 100% on my midterm exam, I called her right away.

She will always be my first call, no matter what. But there’s another level of trust between us. I know she will always come get me if I need and she knows I will always be honest about where I’m going and who with. She even has me on Life360 which doesn’t bother me one bit; we even have a joke that we “stalk” another because I am always calling asking where she’s going and she does the same to me.

But having this connection of trust, being able to joke about anything and just being able to call and talk about literally anything is why she’s my best friend. I wish I understood her when I was younger the way I do now because she truly is amazing. Not many people can do what she did and that’s okay because not everybody’s story is the same. I would choose my mom to be my mom in every lifetime because she is my best friend.