In another life, I am not a communications and marketing student, but instead, I am studying history. In grade school, history was my favorite subject, and it was always something that came naturally to me. I often find myself either just thinking or referencing random moments in history or historical figures.

So if you will, these are my “roman empires” or moments in history I think about too often.

Dunkirk

Helloooo Harry Styles in a period piece film! Honestly anything World War 2 related crosses my mind a lot. Learning about World War 2 in school was really when I became interested in history and when I decided it was one of my favorite subjects. Dunkirk was a rescue mission for allied soldiers, operation dynamo, and also a major turning point in the war.

Revolutionary War

Once again, hi Alexander Hamilton. It seems to be that most of my moments in history can be tied back to a major motion picture or musical. I sing “Hamilton” every day and I feel like I could give an entire timeline of the Revolutionary War and after the war simply because of this musical.

Germany

Not necessarily one moment in history, I just think about Germany a lot. My whole family comes from Germany and it’s a place I would love to travel to. I think about Germany in both the world wars, Anne Frank, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and just so many other things to happen in Germany.

The Seneca Falls Convention

A win for women, what can I say. The convention launched the Women’s Suffrage Movement. This was the beginning of women gathering and recognizing they need to fight for change and for equality.

Biden’s Presidency

When Biden won the Presidency, this time in my life was when I began to be very politically aware and confident in my choice. While I was not old enough to vote, this was the point in my life where I was like, “yeah, I’m a Democrat” which was a big thing to me, especially because I grew up around so many Republicans.

Ruther Bader Ginsburg

Oh just the second woman and first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was the people’s princess, as she was a major advocate for social and gender equality.

Miranda v. Arizona

This Supreme Court case established that suspects must be read their rights prior to being questioned to protect them from self-incrimination. Honestly, there are a lot of court cases that live in my head rent free, especially court cases related to journalism and communications.