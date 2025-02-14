In another life, I am not a communications and marketing student, but instead, I am studying history. In grade school, history was my favorite subject, and it was always something that came naturally to me. I often find myself either just thinking or referencing random moments in history or historical figures.
So if you will, these are my “roman empires” or moments in history I think about too often.
- Dunkirk
Helloooo Harry Styles in a period piece film! Honestly anything World War 2 related crosses my mind a lot. Learning about World War 2 in school was really when I became interested in history and when I decided it was one of my favorite subjects. Dunkirk was a rescue mission for allied soldiers, operation dynamo, and also a major turning point in the war.
- Revolutionary War
Once again, hi Alexander Hamilton. It seems to be that most of my moments in history can be tied back to a major motion picture or musical. I sing “Hamilton” every day and I feel like I could give an entire timeline of the Revolutionary War and after the war simply because of this musical.
- Germany
Not necessarily one moment in history, I just think about Germany a lot. My whole family comes from Germany and it’s a place I would love to travel to. I think about Germany in both the world wars, Anne Frank, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and just so many other things to happen in Germany.
- The Seneca Falls Convention
A win for women, what can I say. The convention launched the Women’s Suffrage Movement. This was the beginning of women gathering and recognizing they need to fight for change and for equality.
- Biden’s Presidency
When Biden won the Presidency, this time in my life was when I began to be very politically aware and confident in my choice. While I was not old enough to vote, this was the point in my life where I was like, “yeah, I’m a Democrat” which was a big thing to me, especially because I grew up around so many Republicans.
- Ruther Bader Ginsburg
Oh just the second woman and first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was the people’s princess, as she was a major advocate for social and gender equality.
- Miranda v. Arizona
This Supreme Court case established that suspects must be read their rights prior to being questioned to protect them from self-incrimination. Honestly, there are a lot of court cases that live in my head rent free, especially court cases related to journalism and communications.