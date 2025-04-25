The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a habit where every time I hear a song I really like and I’m with people I know I say something along the lines of “this song is in my top 20” or “this song is in my top 10” or “this song is in my (insert appropriate number).” While I try to reserve this phrase for when I truly mean it, I go through a vicious cycle of forgetting, re-remembering, and adding new songs to my mental favorites list, with only a few select songs being permanently cemented on said list.

But the other day I really got to thinking about what my Top 10 actually looked like… and while I couldn’t exactly narrow it down to ten songs, I could narrow it down to a Top 20 (I think—it’s most definitely subject to change between the time I finish writing this article and you reading it). But these songs are more than just what I believe to be the objectively best 20 songs—these are the songs to my literal life, my soul. They hold the fondest of memories, or I just like them. It’s my set of songs, so we play by my rules (except there are none). These songs are tattooed on my heart and soul.

“Linger” by The Cranberries: Oh, this song is so, so nostalgic. It reminds me of my closest friends, the ones I have gone camping with for eight days every summer since I was two years old. I want to cry now, it needs to be July.

“It Never Rains in Southern California” by Albert Hammond: This is my feel-good song. I play this song when I’m crying and don’t want to be crying anymore. I don’t know what it is, I just love, love this song.

“Listen to the Music” by The Doobie Brothers: THIS SONG!! Makes me bust a move. I just love every moment of this song.

“Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac: YOU SEE YOUR GYPSYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

“Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant: I’ve already written a whole article about why I love this song. It’s everything to me. Hearing this song live was a literal bucket list item.

“I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves): Not to brag but I was a top 0.01% listener of this song last year, as per my Spotify Wrapped!

“Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker: My mother raised me and my sister on this song. It’s a red flag if you don’t love this song because how could you not??

“American Pie” by Don McLean: In fact, this song should be longer.

“Carolina in My Mind” by James Taylor: Oh, this one is sad. But it’s so sweet. Makes me miss my sister.

“Never in My Wildest Dreams” by Dan Auerbach: Niche pick. Maybe the first dance song at my wedding?

“Brazil” by Declan McKenna: Thank you, random boy in my freshman year Education class whose name was also Declan and said his favorite song was Brazil by Other Declan. He doesn’t even know he put me on this song, and then I transferred schools. Thank you, Declan(s).

“Hymn for the Weekend” by Coldplay

“Sister Golden Hair” by America: WAIT, this song might be Top 10, MAYBE Top 5. I seriously love it. It’s perfect. I love you America.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles: Take a sad song and make it better, duh.

“Saturday Sun” by Vance Joy: BLISS! THE SUN IS SHINING!

“Cough Syrup” by Young the Giant: I’ve heard this song live twice now, once at a Young the Giant concert and again when he opened for Cage the Elephant (it was literally an insane double-feature). It’s a Top 10.

“Never Forget You” by Noisettes: This is my karaoke song! (I’ve never performed it in a formal karaoke setting…but I’ve been planning it for years).

“Somebody to Love” by Queen: I JUST GOTTA GET OUT OF THIS PRISON CELL! SOMEDAY I’M GONNA BE FREE LOOOOOORD!!!! My favorite Queen song, I think.

“Sing” by Travis: Go watch the entirety of “The Office” and then come back #JimandPam4ever

“Say Hey (I Love You)” by Michael Franti & Spearhead (feat. Cherine Anderson): My mother also raised us on this song. I don’t remember a time not knowing this song word for word. I probably knew it before I knew how to spell my last name.

“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar (with SZA): Yes I know this is the 21st song on the list, but I remembered how much I literally love this song and I didn’t know which song to bump from the list and mark as “Honorable Mention” because they are all so honorable and we are playing by my rules. Also, shout out to my roommate and bestest friend and pickleball teammate Anni, this is our hype song.

So that’s my whole soul!