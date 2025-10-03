Missing Highschool Experiences

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The transition between high school and college is a very big one for many different reasons. From being away from family or friends to not having the same structure that I used to in high school. However, one of the things that I find very hard that surprised me was how much I actually miss high school.

The biggest part of high school that I miss is being with all of my friends. I miss being able to see them every day at lunchtime and catching up with how they were doing. I also miss having classes with them and being able to work on projects together or get help with homework when I needed it.

The second thing that I miss is my teachers and how kind they were to me. I especially miss my old English teacher because she was the sweetest person ever. She would always let me sit in her classroom in the morning and work on schoolwork. She also believed in me more than I thought I deserved at the time.

The third biggest thing that I miss about high school is the clubs and sports that I was involved in. In high school, I was involved in drama club, color guard, winter cheerleading, and was a softball manager. I miss all of the connections that I made and the feeling of being part of a team.

I also miss the structure that I had in high school. I do have some structure now, but there is a lot more downtime than I am used to. This tends to lead me to feel bored a lot, and then I also end up putting off schoolwork a little bit because I tell myself I have time to do it.

The last part of high school that I miss is all of the people who cared about me. Whenever I had a problem or wasn’t doing good, people were always there for me to talk to. Whether it had been a friend, teacher, or one of my guidance counselors, they all were there to listen.

However, despite all of this, I know that everything in high school has only prepared me for where I am today in life, and that it is okay to miss it from time to time. From this, I know that I will succeed in the future with the path life takes me and I am excited to see what path that will be.