This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming back to school for my second semester didn’t end up being the way I planned it. My roommate ended up transferring to another school after the semester was over. During the first semester, I had a great time with my roommate; we got along really well.

But as the semester went on, I could tell she wasn’t liking her classes. Eventually, she came to the decision that she would transfer the next semester. I was heartbroken. Every day after that, I hoped she would change her mind or that something would keep her from leaving. I feel like I wasted the last days we had together because I was so fixated on the fact that I was going to be alone. But more importantly, she needed to find what she wants to do in life, and of course, I wasn’t going to keep her from doing that.

I’ll always remember the times we had together and the kind of friend she is. She is kind and understanding; simple characteristics, yet they seem rare. I still can’t believe I found someone who put up with me and lived with me! The room is so empty, it’s so weird not seeing her cute decor and lights all over the walls. She motivated me to get out and do things, and now I’ve almost completely lost that motivation. We did almost everything together, and I couldn’t have been luckier. In the short amount of time that I’ve known her, we grew close faster than I could’ve imagined.

At first, when I got back to school, I was chilling and thought I could be independent. As a bit of time went by, I knew I would get lonely. Of course, I can call and talk to my family and friends. But now, no one’s next to me to laugh with or to cry with. The room is dark, and there are missing decorations. It’s nice to have extra space and privacy, but it’s not as important.

My current classes are what keep me busy; I enjoy them. I just wish I could go for another Dunkin’ run with her. A long run with her, maybe. I miss the days when we did those constantly. I wish her the best on her journey. If anyone else has lost a roommate from transferring, they understand the pain of wanting them to stay but also wanting them to go and do what they dream of. It’s just weird seeing a wall full of missing decorations.