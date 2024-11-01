Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Men Don't Get It

Adria Hoadley
I love enjoying my weekends out with friends and socializing, but there’s something that’s been bothering me. Why does every single girl look so good and put together? Naturally, this is a good thing, but something about it has been eating at me. I mean seriously, there is not a singular night I go without complimenting a random girl’s outfit or makeup.  

This past weekend, I took a photo with one of my guy friends and was shocked at how differently we were dressed. I was standing there in an uncomfortable miniskirt, when he was in a hoodie and sweatpants. Don’t get me wrong, I could’ve worn the same thing as him, but I feel as though I’d be judged. Something about this caused me to question why I try so hard.  

I think what bothers me so much is that I understand all the time and effort it takes to dress up for the weekends. Personally, I’ve spent hours applying makeup and curling my hair on Friday nights, but for what? I’ve never exactly understood why I have to completely transform what I look like just to look ‘hot’ on the weekends.  

Trust me, I am all for dressing up yourself, but the truth is, most of us end up dressing for the male gaze. As sad as it sounds, I’ve found myself walking around in the freezing cold in a tank top just to impress some guy who is probably going to wear the same Nike hoodie two nights in a row.  

Not to mention, half the time, no guy is ever actually going to notice what you are wearing. I’ve never had a man tell me that my lip combo was cute or that my slick back was good. Any guy who is actually worth talking to, doesn’t care about how sharp your eyeliner is, or how revealing your Shein top is.  

There are so many things that men don’t understand. From the outrageous costs of makeup, or the feeling of having to eat salad for dinner just to fit in your jeans, they don’t get the experience of a woman trying to look like what society perceives as ‘hot.’  

They’ll never get the disappointment of when the outfit you planned in your head doesn’t look good on. Men will never understand how frustrating it is to spend hours on your makeup just to sweat it off within thirty minutes. 

In another life, I’m a guy whose toughest decision while getting ready is to wear a hat or not. Until then, you’ll catch me starting my makeup every Friday night at 7 p.m. sharp. I’ll make sure to take my time while curling my hair to make sure that it frames my face perfectly because men just don’t get it.  

Adria Hoadley is a second-year student at St. Bonaventure University from Union Springs, New York. She is excited to be a new member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter and looks forward to the new experiences it will bring! Passionate about mental health, societal issues, and womanhood; she plans to express these ideas in her writing. As a psychology major, Adria enjoys learning new things and exploring ideas that may be foreign to her. After graduating with her undergraduate degree from SBU, she hopes to go on and get her master’s degree in school counseling, while also having her own therapy patients. Outside of academics, Adria participates in Silver Wolves, a program at St. Bonaventure that connects students to elderly residents in the local area, along with any other volunteer opportunities that may come up. In her free time, Adria enjoys spending time with friends, trying new restaurants, going on walks while listening to music, and online shopping. Since a young age, Adria has enjoyed reading. Adria loves sharing her voice and is excited to be able to do that through writing. She looks forward to joining the sisterhood of Her Campus and sharing her thoughts and ideas!