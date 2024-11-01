Men Don’t Get It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love enjoying my weekends out with friends and socializing, but there’s something that’s been bothering me. Why does every single girl look so good and put together? Naturally, this is a good thing, but something about it has been eating at me. I mean seriously, there is not a singular night I go without complimenting a random girl’s outfit or makeup.

This past weekend, I took a photo with one of my guy friends and was shocked at how differently we were dressed. I was standing there in an uncomfortable miniskirt, when he was in a hoodie and sweatpants. Don’t get me wrong, I could’ve worn the same thing as him, but I feel as though I’d be judged. Something about this caused me to question why I try so hard.

I think what bothers me so much is that I understand all the time and effort it takes to dress up for the weekends. Personally, I’ve spent hours applying makeup and curling my hair on Friday nights, but for what? I’ve never exactly understood why I have to completely transform what I look like just to look ‘hot’ on the weekends.

Trust me, I am all for dressing up yourself, but the truth is, most of us end up dressing for the male gaze. As sad as it sounds, I’ve found myself walking around in the freezing cold in a tank top just to impress some guy who is probably going to wear the same Nike hoodie two nights in a row.

Not to mention, half the time, no guy is ever actually going to notice what you are wearing. I’ve never had a man tell me that my lip combo was cute or that my slick back was good. Any guy who is actually worth talking to, doesn’t care about how sharp your eyeliner is, or how revealing your Shein top is.

There are so many things that men don’t understand. From the outrageous costs of makeup, or the feeling of having to eat salad for dinner just to fit in your jeans, they don’t get the experience of a woman trying to look like what society perceives as ‘hot.’

They’ll never get the disappointment of when the outfit you planned in your head doesn’t look good on. Men will never understand how frustrating it is to spend hours on your makeup just to sweat it off within thirty minutes.

In another life, I’m a guy whose toughest decision while getting ready is to wear a hat or not. Until then, you’ll catch me starting my makeup every Friday night at 7 p.m. sharp. I’ll make sure to take my time while curling my hair to make sure that it frames my face perfectly because men just don’t get it.