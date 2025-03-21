The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I am notorious for having a playlist for literally everything. A situation, a niche dream, a book character, a very specific emotion, you name it. I have a playlist for it.

Something about having something so formulated for me, that is also made up of my favorite thing in the universe (MUSIC), is the best.

I never have to wonder what to listen to or what the vibe is, since I have something for everything.

In honor of my diehard appreciation for my careful catered playlists, here is a list of my favorites (in no particular order).

“Bring back yearning.”

Wonderful playlist composed entirely of songs where men YEARN.

Amazing for days when I want to feel like the main character of an indie romance film, or moments where I need to purely enjoy the art of desperation, since it makes for some pretty good songs.

Notable songs on this playlist: “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, “If You Ever Come Back” by the Script, “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” by the Script, and “Do I Wanna Know” HOZIERS VERSION.

“great Gatsby Coded”

I mean such a good book, definitely deserving of its own playlist.

I wanted to encapsulate the vibe of Gatsby’s yearning, along with the “hey lets party away our sadness” feel.

Notable songs on this playlist: “Green Light” by Lorde, “Cleopatra” by the Lumineers, and “Mirrorball” by Taylor Swift.

“Future wedding”

I mean this one is self-explanatory. I am a softie for daydreaming about my future wedding, so this playlist sits close to my heart.

Notable songs on this playlist: “If I Could Fly” by One Direction, “Holy Roller” by Zach Bryan, “The Longest Time” by Billy Joel, and “Margaret” by Lana Del Rey feat. Bleachers.

“OH Jane.”

I have a serious soft spot for Jane Gallagher from “The Catcher in the Rye”, so of course she has her own playlist. Holden Caulfield does too, but this one is definitely played more for whatever reason.

Her sadness, her yearning, although not mentioned often in the book, inspires me.

Notable songs on this playlist: “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” by Lana Del Rey, “Letter To An Old Poet” by Boygenius, and “Sweet” by Lana Del Rey.

“Windows down screaming”

A perfect hit play moment for when I am in the car with my best friends.

Think windows down, sunset blaring, and screaming like you’re infinite.

Notable songs on this Playlist: “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams, “Defying Gravity” from the “Wicked” movie soundtrack (don’t judge), “Good Days” by SZA, “American Teenager” by Ethel Cain, and “Rollercoaster” by Bleachers.

<3

Overall, my playlists just mean the world to me. I even have one explicitly for writing articles such as this one.

Hit me up for all your playlist needs.