Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. She was born in Huntington, New York, and she started singing when she was three years old. She has come out with 15 studio albums, two soundtrack albums, seven compilation albums, four extended plays, and one remix album. She is one of the best-selling artists of all time, and she has sold over 220 million records.

Mariah Carey started her career in 1990, with her debut album, Mariah Carey. Over the course of her career, she has won 5 Grammy’s for R&B Song, Female R&B Performance, Contemporary R&B Album, New Artist, and Female Pop Vocal Performance. She won the Contemporary R&B Album for her famous The Emancipation of Mimi” album that came out in 2006, and she won Best Female R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for her song “We Belong Together” in the album. She is best known for her song, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, which was released in 1994. Some of her other hits include “I’ll Be There”, “We Belong Together”, “Fantasy”, and “One Sweet Day”.

Whenever I hear the iconic lyrics “It’s time!” around the holidays, I scream with joy knowing that Christmas is coming. Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I listen to Christmas music all year, along with wearing flannel pajama pants in the middle of July. I love Christmas because I get to spend it with family that I don’t typically see during the year. I am able to see cousins and other relatives that I only see a few times a year. Blasting Christmas music while baking cookies is one of my favorite Christmas traditions, and “All I Want for Christmas is You” is always on my playlist. I listen to it all season long, and it always gets me into the holiday spirit.

Today, Mariah Carey is single. She lives in New York with her two children. She has a son and a daughter, Monroe and Moroccan Scott. She is still writing music, and she is currently on a tour in Las Vegas.

Mariah Carey has proven with her music that she is unstoppable, and each album that she releases proves that again. She has released several hits and songs that prove to her talent, and she is a remarkable artist. She has impacted communities all around the world, and she has proven that she can do anything.