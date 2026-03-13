Manifesting My Dream Summer: 2026 Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it’s March and we’ve gotten a glimpse of warmer weather, I find myself constantly envisioning the summer of 2026 and how it’s going to put past summers to shame. I tell myself every year that “this summer is going to be the best one yet,” but I have good reason for saying that this year. I mean, how could it get better than three vacations, decorating my family’s new Airbnb, concerts, and a new summer job?? In my eyes, it doesn’t. I’ve never had this much going on in one summer before.

Personally, this summer feels much more needed than past summers have felt, considering this is my first year of college and I’ve had to work harder than ever to get good grades, maintain a social life, engage in clubs, and find time to exercise regularly. The long summer break will feel like a breath of fresh air compared to the constant demands of college life. Never before have I been so determined to maximize the summer and make it an unforgettable one.

Of course, along with envisioning the summer comes a vision board, and every good vision board starts with Pinterest. I love to find pictures that match my aesthetic and aspirations for the summer. This ranges from the places I want to visit to the outfits I want to wear (or bikinis) to the types of meals I want to have. I want more coffee runs, more sunsets, more smoothie bowls, and more sunshine, please! I plan to spend my afternoons in a swimsuit by the pool, tanning and reading.

A bucket list is also in order to make the most out of summer. For me, something I’m putting on my summer bucket list is to try snorkeling for the first time. I also want to go paddleboarding, kayaking, and maybe golfing… but golfing is a big maybe. I played softball all throughout high school, so I never wanted to learn because I thought it might mess with my swing, but maybe now I’ll give it a shot. Some other fun bucket list ideas could be trying a new restaurant, hiking or walking a new trail, going to the beach, getting ice cream (probably every week if I’m being realistic), and so on.

I always get excited because I have family traditions in the summer to look forward to, like our annual family clam bake, my birthday, the Fourth of July, and going to the New York State Fair. I feel like I’m truly going to cherish the time I have with my family this summer, especially because being at college means being away from them so often. I look forward to a summer filled with being around my siblings and making memories with my family on vacation. In my opinion, vacations can be the best way to spend quality time together.

At times like this, on cold winter days, I cling to thoughts of hot summer nights, when the best memories are made: windows down, music blasting, and not a care in the world. The summer sun revives me and fills me with a happiness that I’m devoid of in the winter. I may be biased because I’m a Cancer, but summer is the best season, and until the cold finally subsides, I’ll remain daydreaming about sunshine and vacation.