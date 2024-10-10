Man Vs. Hurricane: “Lieutenant Dan”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hurricane Milton has marked its territory in Florida, flooding the state and media along the way. It reached optimal levels of intensity, making it nothing short of catastrophic. With 897 mb of pressure and up to 180 MPH of max sustained winds, Milton landed as a category five hurricane.

Most people have evacuated Tampa. However, with limited supply of gas and various cancellations of flights, some are stuck in this horrific storm, begging for their lives. The mayor of Florida alerted Tampa residents that this storm is not survivable and anyone who chooses to stay will die.

Despite most residing in a shelter as a last resort, one man, known as “Lieutenant Dan” decided to stay. And not in a house, but a boat. This notorious ‘Florida man’ has one leg and has been homeless for years. Through the harsh storm of Milton, “Lieutenant Dan”, real name Joseph Malinowski, endured in his 20-foot yacht, docked in Tampa Bay.

Throughout the course of this disaster, “Lieutenant Dan” blew up all over the internet, especially on TikTok. Through social media, Dan has livestreamed to viewers, giving them updates and viewpoints on the storm. In addition, fans have continued to check on him with some posting their interactions. Further, Dan has made it on the news, displaying interviews on why he is staying.

In a viral NBC news clip, Dan said “God put on my heart to come here. I came here. I’m not going to run with a little weather. God didn’t send me here to die.”

He also stated, “I’m not going to go anywhere. I’m in a safe position right now … I’m not at risk of sinking. I’m not at risk of getting hurt. It’s cosmetic damage. I can accept that.”

Many ordered him to leave countless times, including the police and mayor herself. They both, along with some locals, offered him shelter. As the storm progressed, he was even bribed to resort to a safe shelter. With that, Dan continued to stay, rejecting any opportunity to leave.

Inspired by the biblical story of Noah’s Arc, Dan said to reporters, “The safest place to be in a flood is on a boat. We learned that with Noah. Everyone that stayed on land drowned. If the tide goes up, I go up. As long as the water stays out of the boat, I’ll be fine.”

“Lieutenant Dan”, named after a character in “Forrest Gump”, persevered. And by a miracle, Joseph Malinowski survived. After the storm passed, Dan explained that the storm sent him slamming into the walls a few times, but it was expected.

There is now a GoFundMe in support of Malinowski. His courage in surviving and enduring this storm will not go unnoticed. He has inspired hope to many. Please send love to Florida including those who endured the storms, those who lost their homes, and those whose families are suffering at this time. Hurricane Milton, and “Lieutenant Dan” will be marked in history.