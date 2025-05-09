The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

My sophomore year of college is coming to a close. It is crazy to me to think that I am a little more than halfway done with my time at St. Bonaventure.

So many people along the way have mentioned to me that these four years will fly by, and I always brushed it off. I would roll my eyes and think back to the weeks during freshman year when I thought I would never make it to break.

But reflecting on this year and my time at Bonaventure, I realize they were right.

While neither of my years as a Bonnie has been truly smooth sailing, I would never want to be anywhere else.

I am in love with my academic program (English and Literary Publishing & Editing), and each class I take shapes me into a better person. The professors that I have had the privilege of getting to know have been some of the most influential people to shape my thinking. It is an honor to learn from some of the best and brightest.

The campus is my favorite place I’ve been. I find peace in the nature that surrounds you everywhere on campus and the quiet it inspires in me. The view of the hills that serve as the backdrop of the campus. The vines that crawl up the bricks on De La Roche and Dev. My camera roll is chock-full of pictures from my many walks around campus and documents the changing of the seasons and my time here.

When applying to Bonas, all the ambassadors that I came into contact with talked about how this school had such a unique community that fosters some of the strongest bonds you’ll make in your life. I again rolled my eyes, thinking that they had to say this to get potential students to sign on the dotted line.

I was once again proved wrong (this is a theme of mine).

In my time at Bonaventure, I have met some of my best friends and the best people I have ever known. Jess, Ella, Alexis, Morgan K, Morgan M, Joey, and so many more have gotten me through these last two years. The people that I have met at Bonas are the best. My professors (specifically Dr. Hall, Dr. King, Dr. Matz, and Dr. McDivitt) inspire me every time I talk to them, and I am honored that I can receive an education from them.

I’m not saying that my time in college has all been rainbows and butterflies. It has not. It’s been some of the hardest times of my life. My mental health has been at an all-time low while at Bonas, and there were many times that I thought about quitting. I understand why some people may not like a school like Bonaventure. It’s tiny. It’s so small that it can be almost like a second high school. The food sucks! Allegany/Olean is in the middle of nowhere.

But I have found my place. I am so beyond happy to have found St. Bonaventure University. Even when I am struggling mentally, I can look out my fourth-floor Dev window and take in my gorgeous view. When I feel the weight of academic stress weighing down my shoulders, I take a load off and chat with Ella in Umin. If I had not chosen to go to Bonas, I would never have met Joey, who has enriched my life so much already.

Yes, St. Bonaventure is not perfect, but neither am I. I have found my niche on this small campus with my favorite people. I am here, making the most of my time, and enjoying the ride.